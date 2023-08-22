Triple H's close friend willing to bring in CM Punk to WWE over The Young Bucks

Despite their controversial reputations, CM Punk and The Young Bucks are two of the most talked about acts in the world of professional wrestling today. But a close friend of Triple H would rather see the Straight Edge Superstar in WWE again instead of giving the Jackson brothers a proper debut.

Matt and Nick Jackson helped found All Elite Wrestling back in 2019 and have gone on to be one of the most successful teams in the company's short history, becoming the first-ever two-time AEW Tag Team and World Trios Champions in recent times.

As for CM Punk, he helped launch All Elite Wrestling into its supposed 'golden era' in 2021 upon his debut, and is not only a former two-time AEW World Champion, but has been claiming to be the 'Real World Champion' as of late due to the fact that no one has ever pinned him for the title.

But if it was up to Road Dogg, who would he rather have in WWE? Speaking on his podcast, "Oh You Didn't Know?" the former New Age Outlaw stated that CM Punk would be a needle mover who he would happily bring back to WWE.

"I immediately start thinking about who is the most marketable guy out there, and I don't see anyone that, like, you have to have. [CM] Punk coming back would move the needle in a big way. I don't know how relationships are with that ... but that would move the needle. So, if I had to say somebody, it would be him, but I would only say him from a controversial standpoint ... in my mind anyway, I think he's a controversial figure at this point — and I think that's good for business." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Road Dogg went on to explain his reasoning for picking CM Punk over an act like The Young Bucks and even Punk's close personal friends, the current AEW Tag Team Champions, FTR.

"If FTR came back, you'd hear on the internet how great it was, [but] I'm not sure the ratings would move. With Punk, it's a little [different] — I believe he's above them. If I had to grab somebody, it'd be Punk. Look, if I had to get FTR back, I'd get them back in a heartbeat, too, because they're a great tag team and will shore up our tag team division. But, I'd go for Punk — I'm not going for those guys and the same thing with (The) Young Bucks." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

CM Punk and The Young Bucks will both be in action this Sunday at AEW All In

They might not be on the best of terms at the time of writing, but there is no doubt that if All Elite Wrestling wants All In at Wembley Stadium to be a success, CM Punk and The Young Bucks need to be in featured matches.

That is exactly what has been booked, as the three men will be involved in two historically significant grudge matches. For The Young Bucks, they will finally get the chance to finish off their trilogy with FTR as they challenge Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the AEW Tag Team Championships.

As for CM Punk, he gets the chance to prove that his recent victory over Samoa Joe wasn't a fluke, when he puts his 'Real World Championship' on the line against the Samoan Submission Machine.

