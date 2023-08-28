Triple H's former teammate attacks female AEW star at All In 2023

Triple H has had a number of teammates over the course of his illustrious career, with one of the most significant ones working in AEW right now, Billy Gunn. The former DX member attacked Julia Hart in tandem with the Acclaimed at All In 2023.

Billy Gunn teamed up with the Acclaimed to take on the House of Black for the AEW Trios Championship at All In at Wembley Stadium. During the match, Julia Hart tried to shift the momentum in her team's favor but she was on receiving the end of a beating from Triple H's former stablemate Billy Gunn.

Expand Tweet

The Acclaimed joined him as Anthony Bowens delivered a leg drop from the top rope to the 21-year old. Inter-gender spots are rare in wrestling so seeing this was a unique moment during the show.

Expand Tweet

The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn emerged victorious to become the new champions, making Billy Gunn a champion in All Elite Wrestling for the very first time.