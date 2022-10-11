Triple H seemingly takes a massive dig at AEW on WWE RAW after Extreme Rules

WWE Head of Creative Triple H started this week's edition of RAW by seemingly taking a shot at AEW.

The episode following Extreme Rules had its season premiere, and D-Generation X was a part of the proceedings. However, AEW star Billy Gunn wasn't in attendance as only Road Dogg, Shawn Michaels, and X-Pac joined The Game.

During the opening segment, Triple H was backstage overseeing all the action when his three teammates arrived. He then advised Michaels, X-Pac, and Road Dogg to have fun but with no cursing or mention of genitals.

Later, the trio left after egging on The Game to join in on the fun of their reunion. The latter reminded them of "no fighting," seemingly a dig at AEW.

It should be noted that the Jacksonville-based promotion is going through a lot of turmoil right now, especially in their locker room.

Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara had an altercation centered around the former's weight being teased by the latter. CM Punk and The Elite (Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) had a backstage fight during the All Out media scrum on September 4.

AEW have had TWO known backstage altercations within the last month or so now.



Guevara was reportedly involved in another scuffle as he and Andrade El Idolo went at each other during last week's Dynamite following their fiery banter on Twitter.

