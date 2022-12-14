"Triple H does the unthinkable and joins AEW" - Twitter erupts with wild predictions following rumors of Vince McMahon's potential WWE return

Fans have erupted with wild predictions about Triple H, WWE, and AEW's future with rumors of Vince McMahon's interest in rejoining the company.

The Wall Street Journal published new articles about the current status of the former Head of Creative in WWE. Reports suggest that the 77-year-old believes that he received bad advice from people close to him and that he should have stayed in his position and waited for the previous controversy to blow over.

His retirement caused a major stir in the wrestling industry as Triple H ascended to the throne and became the Head of Creative. However, the former Royal Rumble winner intends to make a return to the Stamford-based promotion.

A potential return would be absolutely massive for the wrestling business as a whole. With Triple H taking charge, the WWE product has seen a major shift. A number of released Superstars have been brought back. Additionally, there is more leniency on commentary as other promotions are occasionally brought up on RAW and SmackDown.

The Game's ascent has coincided with AEW's recent drop in ratings. Many fans suggested that with Vince in charge, All Elite Wrestling would be the beneficiary.

Chubbs @daytonh307 @JustAlyxCentral If he does comeback I hope Triple H does the unthinkable and join Aew just to say suck it to Vince and bring aew to the top @JustAlyxCentral If he does comeback I hope Triple H does the unthinkable and join Aew just to say suck it to Vince and bring aew to the top

MayorMGF @MayorMGF Well, Vince being in charge of WWE is good for AEW at least. Well, Vince being in charge of WWE is good for AEW at least.

Kosei Fujita stan account @georgeoconnor @TheCovalentTV Agree that Vince returning would benefit AEW but AEW hurt themselves far more than any of Trips booking. I prefer Tony’s recent shows to Trips. @TheCovalentTV Agree that Vince returning would benefit AEW but AEW hurt themselves far more than any of Trips booking. I prefer Tony’s recent shows to Trips.

Brandon @Brandoniskewlig Honestly I'm all for it, let Vince come back and run it back into the ground it'll help AEW get more steam Honestly I'm all for it, let Vince come back and run it back into the ground it'll help AEW get more steam

💛🐝🖤 || #CODYNATION @biancasbecky i will go full aew stan if vince comes back i'm so serious i will go full aew stan if vince comes back i'm so serious

Lihle @DukwanaLihle I'm dead serious if Vince come back I'm switching off the product. I'll try AEW maybe or just quit Wrestling altogether I'm dead serious if Vince come back I'm switching off the product. I'll try AEW maybe or just quit Wrestling altogether

jerseyjoegotch @jerseyjoegotch I think the only thing that could reverse the downward trajectory of #AEW right now is Vince returning to the #WWE I think the only thing that could reverse the downward trajectory of #AEW right now is Vince returning to the #WWE https://t.co/XJuoFnhASH

Stevie Ray never came to WWE because of Vince McMahon's treatment of black wrestlers

Stevie Ray, Hall of Famer Booker T's brother, is a ten-time tag team champion as well as a one-time WCW TV Champion. Vince Russo recently revealed that the reason the legend did not join the biggest wrestling company in the world is Vince's treatment of black wrestlers:

"That's why Stevie Ray never went to the WWE. He knew Vince [McMahon] was going to make him stereotypical - however Vince saw a black guy, and Stevie wasn't having it. That's why he never went. But how long do we have to wait for that? That's what I don't understand. I don't get it. (2:55-3:16)

You can watch the full video below:

Stevie Ray was inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2019 as part of Harlem Heat alongside younger brother Booker T. Harlem Heat, who won the WCW Tag Team Championship a record ten times in seven years between 1993 and 2000.

