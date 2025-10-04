"Triple H will hate to see it happen"- Fans can't keep calm after ex-WWE star shows interest in joining AEW

All Elite Wrestling and Triple H's WWE have had a serious rivalry for the past few years now. The two promotions have been counter-programming each other's events for months now and it doesn't seem to stop. A former WWE-star has recently showed interest in joining the company's rival Jacksonville-based promotion. The star is none other than Mistico (fka Sin Cara).Mistico is one of the most legendary Luchadors of all time. He was known as Sin Cara during his time with WWE. He recently showed interest in joining AEW to have some more opportunities and challenges in his career.He has gained a lot of popularity among AEW fans through his rivalry with MJF. He recently defeated Maxwell to win the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship in a Title vs Mask match. A lot of CMLL stars already have duel contracts with AEW and Mistico might be on his way to get one soon as well.This statement from the CMLL World Champion garnered a lot of different reactions from fans. A fan even claimed that the Game will hate to see it happen.&quot;Triple H will hate to see it happen&quot; a fan wrote.Solo @topSoloStanLINK@KXNGAO Triple H will hate to see it happenCheck out some other fan reactions here:👁️Lo Key👁️ @BroMW90LINK@KXNGAO Honestly shocked he doesn't already have a dual contract, or maybe that's just what he's saying until given the greenlight to say otherwise.Bocchi_thepression @AmikoTako231LINK@KXNGAO @TonyKhan Did you ear that? Start preparing all the necessary from documents to phone calls.wednesdaysicko @KobashiChopFestLINK@KXNGAO @TonyKhan get on the phone &amp;amp;amp; let’s get him in the classic this fall.Jose Marrero @JMarrRumblingLINK@KXNGAO Of course he would as that’s more money in his pocket. I just don’t see how AEW or MLW can get a return on investment.Angelo Mendoza @AngelMndzaLINK@KXNGAO He about to join the Don Callis family 😩Nick Aldis revealed what Triple H said to him before making him the SmackDown General ManagerNick Aldis has been running the blue brand for over two years now. Even though he hasn't officially retired from in-ring competition, he hasn't wrestled a single match since joining the promotion.During his conversation at the Devil's in the Detail podcast, Aldis revealed what Triple H told him before hiring him as the SmackDown GM.&quot;My biggest thought on it was, 'I'm gonna try to make it different, I'm gonna try to do it my own way,' and when I talked to Triple H, he made it clear to me, 'I want you to be different, I want you to be a different kind of GM to the ones we've had in the past, you're not necessarily gonna be this evil, maniacal bad guy boss. You're gonna be a cool boss. You're gonna lay down the law and you're gonna be fair and honest and just.'&quot; he said.Fans have loved to see Aldis in the GM role, it will be interesting to see if he will wrestle in a WWE ring too.