Triple H and WWE reportedly held talks with AEW's 3 newest signings

The trio of Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis-Bennett have signed multi-year deals with AEW after FTR reportedly pushed for Tony Khan to sign them.

While it is not known if WWE and Triple H offered the trio a firm contract, but according to Fightful, the Stanford-based company reportedly had an interest in bringing in The Kingdom. The trio made their AEW debut on last week's episode of Rampage.

The report also stated that Taven, Bennett, and Maria will be part of All Elite Wrestling's roster on a long-term basis. The former WWE Diva's deal won't see her step foot in the squared circle as an in-ring competitor.

Kanellis and Bennett are former WWE stars and had a brief run in the company from 2017-2020. They previously held the 24/7 Championship, and Mike also had a run in the 205 Live division.

Following their WWE release, the couple went to IMPACT Wrestling and established the Honor No More stable with Taven. The group also included other top stars, such as PCO and Vincent, with Eddie Edwards leading from the front.

Matt Taven will challenge for the AEW TNT Championship on Rampage

Matt Taven's first match in AEW will be him challenging Wardlow for the TNT Championship. Upon their debut, The Kingdom confronted WarJoe, and on this week's Dynamite, the trio cut a promo on the duo to set up the title match.

On the upcoming edition of Rampage, the former Ring of Honor World Champion will aim to end Wardlow's first-ever title reign in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Mr. Mayhem won the TNT Championship back in July 2022 after beating Scorpio Sky in a Street Fight. He has held the title for over 100 days now, and his first successful defense was against Orange Cassidy on July 14 edition of Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week 1.

Since then, Wardlow has defended the belt against Jay Lethal, Ryan Nemeth, and Tony Nese. He also defended the title successfully against Brian Cage in arguably his toughest challenge to date as TNT Champion.

Are you excited to see The Kingdom in AEW and ROH going forward? Sound off in the comment section

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes