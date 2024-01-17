"Truly the Brock Lesnar of AEW" - Fans react after popular star's current run with Tony Khan's promotion comes to an end

A discourse on Twitter emerged regarding a certain AEW Women's Champion who now seems like a part-time star in the promotion. Fans have reacted to this and have expressed mixed feelings. The star fans are talking about is Riho.

The Japanese star is the inaugural AEW Women's Champion as she bested Nyla Rose to win the title back in 2019 during the first live episode of Dynamite. After dropping the title around 133 days later, she has not won it since.

The star recently made her return to AEW, but after competing in a certain amount of matches, Riho was seen once again in Japan, competing in the independent circuit there.

Some fans believed she was the Brock Lesnar of AEW, someone who was a part-timer but continued to earn great money and be in the main event scene whenever they wanted. Some WWE fans claimed she should be given the same booking as the part-timers of WWE.

Other fans were supportive, as they did not mind this scheduling of hers, and they were looking forward to her next appearance.

A fan brought up how the arrangements for Riho could be used as a way to bring in free agents, as most would want to have a flexible schedule, especially foreigners. They used Will Ospreay as a primary example, as he would be part of AEW but could still live in the UK.

Riho was unsuccessful in challenging for AEW Women's Championship

Riho returned last month after an almost eight-month hiatus from the promotion, and she immediately went after women's champion "Timeless" Toni Storm. After earning her shot at the title, the two faced off almost three weeks ago at Worlds End.

Unfortunately, she was unsuccessful, and Storm would beat her via pinfall and continue her reign on top of the women's division.

Now it seems that fans will have to wait till the next time Riho appears, now that she is back in Japan. Storm now looks forward as it seems that a newcomer in Deonna Purrazzo is greatly interested in facing her.

