"Turned his back on WWE" - Twitter flares up to Tony Khan's decision to book former NXT star for AEW Rampage

Wrestling fans on Twitter have been reacting to the mystery opponent that Tony Khan booked to face Orange Cassidy during AEW Rampage.

Cassidy defended his All-Atlantic title against an opponent of Kip Sabian's choosing. Kip said he'd be unable to face Cassidy himself as he was "injured" during Wednesday's Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal.

Sabian and OC have been feuding since the former emerged to attack the latter during his title defense against QT Marshall.

The opponent, tonight on Rampage, turned out to be former NXT Tag Champion Trent Seven. Trent was released with the closure of the NXT UK brand ahead of WWE's planned expansion into NXT Europe.

Like any surprise debutant, fans took to social media to share their thoughts and feelings. Interestingly, some had not realized that WWE released Trent.

Some, like the user below, went one step further to suggest that he had "turned his back on WWE."

RWW @ryanlesko82 Trent Seven apparently turned his back on WWE. He joined AEW. And is making his AEW debut tonight against Orange Cassidy. Trent Seven apparently turned his back on WWE. He joined AEW. And is making his AEW debut tonight against Orange Cassidy.

Pedro Tachiquin @petetach Last time we saw Trent Seven was I think NXT UK. #AEWRampage Last time we saw Trent Seven was I think NXT UK. #AEWRampage

Will @AXEtheMercenary I didn’t realize that Trent Seven was no longer with WWE! 🤯 #AEWRampage I didn’t realize that Trent Seven was no longer with WWE! 🤯 #AEWRampage

There was a general buzz about the Briton making his AEW debut. There were other reservations about Tony Khan bringing another former WWE star into the fold. But for the most part, fans were excited to see him return to their screens.

