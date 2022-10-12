"Cody Rhodes was the soul of AEW" - Twitterati highlights the drawbacks of the current All Elite Wrestling product amid competition from Triple H-led WWE

Fans on social media have always been incredibly vocal when it comes to professional wrestling. The latest debate amongst the community has been about what has gone wrong for AEW in the last 12 months.
All Elite Wrestling was riding a wave of momentum in 2021 much to the delight of the promotion's fans. The success of the All Out pay-per-view, the arrival of stars like CM Punk and Bryan Danielson, and the move from TNT to TBS had fans of AEW very excited for the future.
However, the company has experienced a more turbulent 2022. The year has included Cody Rhodes moving back to WWE, constant backstage drama spilling into the public eye, and dwindling ticket sales. This has caused a debate as to where things have gone wrong for a company that was white-hot not too long ago.
Many fans on Twitter gave mixed responses to the idea that AEW isn't doing great at the moment. Several highlighted different moments and incidents that they believe have caused the company to lose momentum.
AEW still has some huge events coming towards the end of the year
Many fans are concerned that AEW is in serious trouble. However, there are some very promising signs that the company is doing just fine. The promotion has still been able to draw large audiences to big events it is hosting later this year.
The steps forward starts this week when the company makes its first journey north of the border. This week's episodes of Dynamite and Rampage will take place at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Canada, with Dynamite in particular having almost sold out.
On top of this, the Full Gear pay-per-view that will take place on November 19th has also moved a lot of tickets despite no matches being announced for the show yet. The episode of Rampage that will take place the night before has also managed to sell a large number of tickets in anticipation of the event.
AEW is still yet to announce where special events such as Winter is Coming, Holiday Bash and New Year's Smash are taking place. However, one thing is for sure: the company may be in a sticky situation at the time of writing, but they have all the time in the world to get back to their best.
Do you think All Elite Wrestling is in trouble? Let us know what you think in the comments section down below!
Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.
Poll : Do you think AEW is in trouble?
Yes
No
0 votes