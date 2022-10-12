"Cody Rhodes was the soul of AEW" - Twitterati highlights the drawbacks of the current All Elite Wrestling product amid competition from Triple H-led WWE

Fans on social media have always been incredibly vocal when it comes to professional wrestling. The latest debate amongst the community has been about what has gone wrong for AEW in the last 12 months.

All Elite Wrestling was riding a wave of momentum in 2021 much to the delight of the promotion's fans. The success of the All Out pay-per-view, the arrival of stars like CM Punk and Bryan Danielson, and the move from TNT to TBS had fans of AEW very excited for the future.

However, the company has experienced a more turbulent 2022. The year has included Cody Rhodes moving back to WWE, constant backstage drama spilling into the public eye, and dwindling ticket sales. This has caused a debate as to where things have gone wrong for a company that was white-hot not too long ago.

Cody Rhodes' return at Wrestlemania is my favourite WWE moment so far in 2022 https://t.co/WEoYNZQryF

Many fans on Twitter gave mixed responses to the idea that AEW isn't doing great at the moment. Several highlighted different moments and incidents that they believe have caused the company to lose momentum.

JobberNationTV: THE REALITY CHECK FOR THE IWC @JobberNationTV I wish it wasnt true but the fact is AEW just isnt a good product right now I wish it wasnt true but the fact is AEW just isnt a good product right now

Best for Business, pal. @Y2JWorldwide @JobberNationTV As a LIFELONG AEW fan, I have to unfortunately agree with you. The only captivating storyline recently was MJF and they've somehow managed to make it super uninteresting. @JobberNationTV As a LIFELONG AEW fan, I have to unfortunately agree with you. The only captivating storyline recently was MJF and they've somehow managed to make it super uninteresting.

Wrestlegend @WrestLegend @JobberNationTV I don’t know why they are betting all their chips on a guy like Wheeler Yuta, he’s so bland,they should be pushing someone like Ricky Starks as the next big star @JobberNationTV I don’t know why they are betting all their chips on a guy like Wheeler Yuta, he’s so bland,they should be pushing someone like Ricky Starks as the next big star

Carlos Delrio @riodeevil @JobberNationTV In ring it's still good. The behind the scenes stuff is exhausting and overshadowing it though and that's a big problem. @JobberNationTV In ring it's still good. The behind the scenes stuff is exhausting and overshadowing it though and that's a big problem.

'Burnin' Icky Greenz fka HOT HEMP @sammydeforre @JobberNationTV



Mox is dropping and regaining the belt like a big show face/heel turn

Jericho is copy cating Roman Reings..?? But he is still the best act and very entertaining.

They've besmirched the tags 2 @CodyRhodes was the soul of AEW. Since he left the storylines have been MID at best.Mox is dropping and regaining the belt like a big show face/heel turnJericho is copy cating Roman Reings..?? But he is still the best act and very entertaining.They've besmirched the tags 2 @JobberNationTV @CodyRhodes was the soul of AEW. Since he left the storylines have been MID at best. Mox is dropping and regaining the belt like a big show face/heel turnJericho is copy cating Roman Reings..?? But he is still the best act and very entertaining. They've besmirched the tags 2

Lee The Leo @Lee_theLeo88 @JobberNationTV I never missed a ppv or an episode of dynamite when they first started…then earlier this year something changed. It’s like they lost what they were originally suppose to be. Now I can’t make it through a full episode of dynamite. @JobberNationTV I never missed a ppv or an episode of dynamite when they first started…then earlier this year something changed. It’s like they lost what they were originally suppose to be. Now I can’t make it through a full episode of dynamite.

Watch your wrestling @DMDFanatic Darby matches still do it, but the story lines and the presentation or lack there of are killing me. Give us something to be excited about. Some mystery. @JobberNationTV I sadly agree, without Kenny and the Bucks it sucks. You basically get your MJF and Mox fix and then your boredDarby matches still do it, but the story lines and the presentation or lack there of are killing me. Give us something to be excited about. Some mystery. @JobberNationTV I sadly agree, without Kenny and the Bucks it sucks. You basically get your MJF and Mox fix and then your bored 😴 Darby matches still do it, but the story lines and the presentation or lack there of are killing me. Give us something to be excited about. Some mystery.

OmegaxBangz @OmegaBangzx @BlackChapters74 @JobberNationTV Honestly if the Acclaimed and MJF weren’t good tv, there’s really no reason to watch the show lol @BlackChapters74 @JobberNationTV Honestly if the Acclaimed and MJF weren’t good tv, there’s really no reason to watch the show lol

TheIWCSlayer @TheIwcSlayer @JobberNationTV It's not even CLOSE to being on wwe level and never will sadly for them I just hope they stay in business long enough to fulfill Moxs new contract lmao @JobberNationTV It's not even CLOSE to being on wwe level and never will sadly for them I just hope they stay in business long enough to fulfill Moxs new contract lmao

Wrestlegend @WrestLegend @JobberNationTV Honestly I agree, too much emphasis on matches rather than storyline. Jon Moxley the top guy, hasn’t really had a proper storyline just random matches, the stuff with Daniel Garcia is probably the highlight for me. The thing with The Elite and CM Punk is a whole mess @JobberNationTV Honestly I agree, too much emphasis on matches rather than storyline. Jon Moxley the top guy, hasn’t really had a proper storyline just random matches, the stuff with Daniel Garcia is probably the highlight for me. The thing with The Elite and CM Punk is a whole mess

AEW still has some huge events coming towards the end of the year

Many fans are concerned that AEW is in serious trouble. However, there are some very promising signs that the company is doing just fine. The promotion has still been able to draw large audiences to big events it is hosting later this year.

The steps forward starts this week when the company makes its first journey north of the border. This week's episodes of Dynamite and Rampage will take place at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Canada, with Dynamite in particular having almost sold out.

WrestleTix @WrestleTix

Sat • Nov 19 • 7:00 PM

Prudential Center, Newark, NJ



Available Tickets => 934

Available Combo Tickets => 939

Current Setup/Capacity => 11,953

Tickets Distributed => 10,080



[patreon.com/WrestleTix] AEW Presents Full GearSat • Nov 19 • 7:00 PMPrudential Center, Newark, NJAvailable Tickets => 934Available Combo Tickets => 939Current Setup/Capacity => 11,953Tickets Distributed => 10,080 AEW Presents Full GearSat • Nov 19 • 7:00 PMPrudential Center, Newark, NJAvailable Tickets => 934Available Combo Tickets => 939Current Setup/Capacity => 11,953Tickets Distributed => 10,080[patreon.com/WrestleTix] https://t.co/0MNqXRKWkZ

On top of this, the Full Gear pay-per-view that will take place on November 19th has also moved a lot of tickets despite no matches being announced for the show yet. The episode of Rampage that will take place the night before has also managed to sell a large number of tickets in anticipation of the event.

AEW is still yet to announce where special events such as Winter is Coming, Holiday Bash and New Year's Smash are taking place. However, one thing is for sure: the company may be in a sticky situation at the time of writing, but they have all the time in the world to get back to their best.

Do you think All Elite Wrestling is in trouble? Let us know what you think in the comments section down below!

