Twitter in disbelief after Christian Cage stuns the world by winning IMPACT World Championship on AEW Rampage 

Christian Cage did the seemingly unthinkable on AEW Rampage when he handed Kenny Omega his first singles loss in over a year. Christian also became the IMPACT Wrestling World Champion in the process, finally ending Omega's reign, which began in April this year.

The match opened the debut episode of AEW Rampage, with the Pittsburgh crowd firmly rooting for Christian Cage to win. It was particularly heartening that the fans were favoring Christian, considering he didn't receive the desired reaction on AEW Dynamite when he was announced as the challenger for the AEW Championship at All Out 2021.

Kenny Omega and Christian left their all in the ring, wrestling an evenly-contested back-and-forth match. Just when it looked like Captain Charisma was in the driver's seat, Don Callis and The Young Bucks tried to interfere in the bout. The AEW Tag Team Champions brought a chair with them, which played a key role in the match's ending.

While Callis kept the referee distracted, Omega tried to deliver the One-Winded Angel to Christian onto the chair. However, the former WWE star instead reversed it into a Killswitch to secure the win on AEW Rampage. Soon after the match ended, Twitter went wild over the result.

Paul Wight, Renee Paquette, among others reacted to Christian Cage's triumph on AEW Rampage

AEW broadcaster Paul Wight was one of the first people to react to Christian Cage's win. The former Big Show had nothing but praise for the efforts put in by Kenny Omega and Captain Charisma. Matt Hardy also shared his positive reaction to the match, while former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette reminded fans of Christian's greatness as a performer.

Many fans also shared their opinions on Christian's IMPACT Wrestling World Championship win, with most of them pleased with the match's outcome. Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

The first ever wrestling match on #AEWRampage, between @KennyOmegamanX & @Christian4Peeps, was one helluva fight! History has been made. — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 14, 2021

Friendly reminder that @Christian4Peeps is the shit. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) August 14, 2021

It feels like the world is right again. After tonight’s @AEW #AEWRampage the @IMPACTWRESTLING World Title belongs to @Christian4Peeps.



It’s time to bid adieu to @KennyOmegamanX & @TheDonCallis



It’s time to say “Goodbye and *kisses finger gun* good night. BANG!" pic.twitter.com/ysygmGL2W1 — Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) August 14, 2021

What a way to start! Congrats to Christian!!! — Legit Leyla Hirsch (@LegitLeyla) August 14, 2021

Christian is your NEW @IMPACTWRESTLING WORLD CHAMPION! #AEWRampage — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) August 14, 2021

Christian vs Kenny Omega is 5 stars, don’t at me, that was everything #AEWRampage — Andy (@AndyNemmity) August 14, 2021

with a tear in my eye this is the greatest night of my life #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/EuJkmceMcZ — 🐯TIGER DRIVER🐯 (@TigerDriver9X) August 14, 2021

Christian becomes the first person ever to have held the ECW, NWA, IMPACT and WWE world heavyweight titles. #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/ahFF1GGIlp — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) August 14, 2021

CHRISTIAN IS THE NEW IMPACT CHAMPION!



I F****** LOVE CHRISTIAN.



ALSO, KENNY OMEGA'S SELL FOR THE FINISH LOOKED INSANE. #AEWRampage — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) August 14, 2021

Christian holding IMPACT's World Title in 2021 makes me feel warm and fuzzy inside. Loved that. #AEWRampage — Adam Pacitti (@adampacitti) August 14, 2021

CHRISTIAN BROKE THE STREAK!



CHRISTIAN CAGE GAVE KENNY OMEGA HIS FIRST PINFALL LOSS IN 713 DAYS #AEW #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/hMvZsWeaB1 — ᴘᴜɴᴋᴇʀ #FreePalestine (@PunkerSZN) August 14, 2021

Christian is TNA CHAMP



Fuego GOT SIGNED



Red and Britt had a banger and HAYTER IS BACK



HELL OF A DEBUT EPISODE DAWG.#AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/B90XhGJHra — ً𝓕𝓵𝓮𝔁 𝓔𝓭𝓭𝓲𝓮 (@FlexEddie3) August 14, 2021

