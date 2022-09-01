"Would've bet on Triple H signing the big guy" - Twitter flares up to former WWE Superstar's return to AEW Dynamite

The latest episode of Dynamite saw the Jacksonville-based promotion rope in another former WWE Superstar as W. Morrissey (fka Big Cass in WWE) returned to AEW.

The segment kicked off with Peter Avalon, Cezar Bononi, Ryan Nemeth, JD Drake, combinedly known as the Wingmen, being vocal about their complaints about not being booked with picket signs.

Avalon stated that it will be Wingmen Wednesdays from now on, but Morrissey made his way into the ring, interrupting the faction. He ended up taking out all of them and was handed a business card by Stokely Hathaway after his assault.

The segment garnered loads of reactions from fans as Tony Khan managed to beat Triple H to the signing of the big guy.

Check out some of the best reactions:

Fans feel AEW would do well to align Morrissey with Hathaway.

Fans feel Triple H would have brought back the tag team of Enzo Amore and Big Cass to WWE if he had been in charge of creative from a bit earlier.

Joseph Burns @Joe_WWE1



Great pick up by AEW. @JDfromNY206 I think if Triple H was given more time he would’ve at some point brought back Enzo and Cass to continue revitalising the Tag Team Division.Great pick up by AEW. @JDfromNY206 I think if Triple H was given more time he would’ve at some point brought back Enzo and Cass to continue revitalising the Tag Team Division. Great pick up by AEW.

People could not believe that Tony Khan snatched Morrissey in the tug of war for talent between WWE and Jacksonville-based promotion.

the king @thisismyuser233 NO PLEASE DONT TELL ME AEW GOT W MORRISEY THAT WAS ALL YOU @TripleH NO PLEASE DONT TELL ME AEW GOT W MORRISEY THAT WAS ALL YOU @TripleH

A fan thinks Morrissey would be a big boost for the AEW roster.

R. Future™ @RFutureNJ Have to admit, Tony got a W here getting Morrissey before Triple H and WWE got to him. #AEWDynamite Have to admit, Tony got a W here getting Morrissey before Triple H and WWE got to him. #AEWDynamite

This fan has now successfully decoded one of TK's statements.

Paul Fontaine @PaulAceFontaine I guess Morrissey is who TK was talking about when he said he'd have the deepest talent roster. Would've bet on Triple H signing the big guy. But Stokely got him. So last we'll see of him for a while I guess Morrissey is who TK was talking about when he said he'd have the deepest talent roster. Would've bet on Triple H signing the big guy. But Stokely got him. So last we'll see of him for a while

The segment ended with Tony Schiavone enquiring about the business card. The inquiry did not go down well with Hathaway, who asked him to shut up.

Do you think Morrissey's move will benefit the promotion? Sound off in the comments section below!

