"MJF is involved now" - Twitter erupts as CM Punk overcomes Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship at All Out 2022

AEW star CM Punk emerged as the new world champion after defeating Jon Moxley at All Out 2022. The end of the bout also saw the return of MJF. This took Twitter by storm as fans reacted to the occasion.
Punk lost to Moxley in a title unification match on a recent episode of Dynamite after suffering a foot injury during the bout. The re-match at the pay-per-view started with Moxley in aggressive mode as the former WWE Champion got busted open in the early stages. In the end, the best in the world hit a double GTS to start his second reign as the AEW World Champion.
The end of the match saw MJF emerge from the tunnel. He also revealed himself to be the mystery person who entered the Casino Battle Royal earlier in the night as the Joker.
The match and subsequent events garnered a ton of reactions, with the wrestling universe divided in their opinions.
Users feel Moxley deserves an AEW Hall of Fame induction if it is ever announced.
People did not like the idea of making Jon Moxley champion for a week.
One fan agreed that it was a great match and that there might be more to the storyline.
Some fans loved both the participants and the match they put on.
Some support for Punk as well.
One Jon Moxley fan was disappointed.
One user felt that this should have been the title unification match.
Another fan could not believe that Moxley did not bleed.
With MJF emerging after the bout between CM Punk and Jon Moxley, there is a fair chance that there is more to this storyline. It remains to be seen how the three stars will be booked moving forward.
