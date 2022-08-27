"Tony (Khan), what the heck" - Twitter erupts in a fit of rage at disappointing backstage footage of CM Punk's injury on Rampage

New footage following former AEW World Champion CM Punk's match against Jon Moxley aired this week on Rampage, shedding more light on the nature of the former's injury.

On the last episode of Dynamite, the pro-wrestling world was treated to a title unification match between the Second City Saint and the Purveyor of Violence. Given the caliber of both the stars, fans expected a war between the two men but were instead met with a short battle.

While both the former WWE stars started off on an even footing, a high kick from Punk seemingly took his recently healed foot out. The Second City Saint reeled back from the pain, and Moxley did not waste any time capitalizing on the moment and picked up the win.

Tony Khan also announced previously unseen footage to be aired this week. The footage revealed that CM Punk could not feel his foot, indicating a more severe injury than previously ascertained.

However, the short clip did not meet most fans' expectations, who presumed that Punk would comment on his future. This led to a hail of posts on Twitter.

Otis P. Stinktrigger @HurtKull well good thing i watched rampage now i know that cm punk hurt his foot well good thing i watched rampage now i know that cm punk hurt his foot

Samer Amr @SAmeRAmR13 @trg1408

And he will demand a match against mox at all out @CMPunk We will see next week he will be fineAnd he will demand a match against mox at all out @trg1408 @CMPunk We will see next week he will be fine 😃And he will demand a match against mox at all out

Tylar The Trademark 🎙️ @TMShow2019 Just watched the "exclusive" CM Punk footage. I honestly have no idea what I was expecting but I was honestly expecting more than what we actually got there. Really disappointing and felt more like a ratings grab for #AEWRampage than anything else. Just watched the "exclusive" CM Punk footage. I honestly have no idea what I was expecting but I was honestly expecting more than what we actually got there. Really disappointing and felt more like a ratings grab for #AEWRampage than anything else.

Sweeney @Daniellee8995 @AEW Maybe it's just me but I'm so over cmpunk. Moxley is the champ. Keep it that way @AEW Maybe it's just me but I'm so over cmpunk. Moxley is the champ. Keep it that way

With no time frame determined on when CM Punk will return, fans will have to wait with bated breath to see the former world champion in action again. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how Tony Khan will book the world title going into All Out.

What did you make of Punk's backstage footage on Rampage? Let us know in the comments section below.

