"This was long overdue" - Twitter erupts after PAC wins the AEW All-Atlantic Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, PAC became the first-ever All-Atlantic Champion.

In the aftermath of his historic win, Twitter erupted and congratulated The Bastard, who defeated Clark Connors, Malakai Black, and Miro in a Fatal Four-Way Match to win the title.

Since signing with AEW, PAC has been a huge asset to the company. He had previously unsuccessfully challenged for the world championship when he faced Kenny Omega and Orange Cassidy at Double or Nothing 2021.

Here are some of the best reactions to PAC's win:

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse



This was long overdue. Good for him.



#ForbiddenDoor PAC IS THE ALL ATLANTIC CHAMPION!!This was long overdue. Good for him. PAC IS THE ALL ATLANTIC CHAMPION!!This was long overdue. Good for him.#ForbiddenDoor https://t.co/UfeQhdwpBV

Chris Bey @DashingChrisBey PAC finally getting his. Thank god PAC finally getting his. Thank god

PAC is currently a part of the Death Triangle faction along with Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix and Penta Oscuro). He defeated Buddy Matthews in the previous edition of Dynamite to qualify for the four-way match at Forbidden Door.

For weeks, the trio have been feuding against the House of Black and at Double or Nothing suffered a major loss in a six-man tag team match. However, the Bastard's win is going to be a major confidence booster for the Death Triangle going forward.

PAC submitted Clark Connors at Forbidden Door to win the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

The Fatal Four-Way Match between PAC, Miro, Malakai Black, and Clark Connors was one of the best matches of the first-ever Forbidden Door show.

All four men stole the show with individual performances, especially Connors, who took the place of injured star Tomohiro Ishii in the match. In the early stages of the bout, Black and Miro teamed up on PAC.

Connors also had a big moment in the match when he speared Miro through a table. Despite being the least favorite to win the match, the New Japan Pro Wrestling star got himself over with the Chicago crowd, who even chanted his name at one point.

In the closing stages, Black sprayed the mist on Miro. This led to PAC eventually winning the title after locking in the Rings of Saturn submission after hitting with a 450 splash.

We got the AEW Women's World Champion to run down the Forbidden Door Card with us here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far