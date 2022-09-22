"Probably the most over act in pro wrestling right now" - Twitter goes wild as The Acclaimed win the AEW World Tag Team Championships on Dynamite

At AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, The Acclaimed defeated Swerve In Our Glory to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships.
The finish to the contest saw Billy Gunn assist Max Caster and Anthony Bowens as he hit the Famouser on Swerve Strickland. Eventually, Caster pinned Strickland to get the victory for his team.
Taking to Twitter, fans congratulated The Acclaimed on the big win and also praised AEW for creating their own original stars.
Check out the Twitter reactions:
With their win at Grand Slam, Caster and Bowens have ended Swerve In Our Glory's title reign at 70 days.
Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee won the AEW World Tag Team Championships a few months ago on Dynamite in a three-way match involving The Young Bucks and Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks.
At the All Out pay-per-view earlier this year, Lee and Strickland retained the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Acclaimed. Throughout the course of their title reign, they also defeated The Lucha Bros and Private Party.
A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here