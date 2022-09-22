"Probably the most over act in pro wrestling right now" - Twitter goes wild as The Acclaimed win the AEW World Tag Team Championships on Dynamite

At AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, The Acclaimed defeated Swerve In Our Glory to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

The finish to the contest saw Billy Gunn assist Max Caster and Anthony Bowens as he hit the Famouser on Swerve Strickland. Eventually, Caster pinned Strickland to get the victory for his team.

Taking to Twitter, fans congratulated The Acclaimed on the big win and also praised AEW for creating their own original stars.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

House of the American Dragon 🐉 @DrainBamager The Acclaimed being probably the most over act in pro wrestling right now is another example of AEW creating their own original stars. The Acclaimed being probably the most over act in pro wrestling right now is another example of AEW creating their own original stars.

MurphyMurph @JoshiPW4Life LETS GOOOOOO THE ACCLAIMED ARE FINALLY WORLD CHAMPIONS! LETS GOOOOOO THE ACCLAIMED ARE FINALLY WORLD CHAMPIONS! https://t.co/prA2pltiBS

Kiwi @ProbablyKiwi The Acclaimed’s rise from a random pairing on Dark to winning the tag titles in front of 20,000 people is incredible The Acclaimed’s rise from a random pairing on Dark to winning the tag titles in front of 20,000 people is incredible

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers

The Acclaimed are the new AEW tag team champions!!

@Bowens_Official @PlatinumMax

#AEWDynamite #AEWGrandSlam NEW CHAMPIONS!!! NEW CHAMPIONS!!!The Acclaimed are the new AEW tag team champions!! NEW CHAMPIONS!!! NEW CHAMPIONS!!!The Acclaimed are the new AEW tag team champions!!@Bowens_Official @PlatinumMax #AEWDynamite #AEWGrandSlam https://t.co/y694FUZjWl

Dirt Sheet Radio @DirtSheetRadio The Acclaimed started as a makeshift jobber tag team and worked their way to the top of the division. Organically got over and were rewarded for it. Pro Wrestling doesn't have to be hard. I'm extremely happy right now. #AEWDynamite The Acclaimed started as a makeshift jobber tag team and worked their way to the top of the division. Organically got over and were rewarded for it. Pro Wrestling doesn't have to be hard. I'm extremely happy right now. #AEWDynamite

With their win at Grand Slam, Caster and Bowens have ended Swerve In Our Glory's title reign at 70 days.

Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee won the AEW World Tag Team Championships a few months ago on Dynamite in a three-way match involving The Young Bucks and Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks.

At the All Out pay-per-view earlier this year, Lee and Strickland retained the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Acclaimed. Throughout the course of their title reign, they also defeated The Lucha Bros and Private Party.

