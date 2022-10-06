"Shouldn’t bring a diamond ring to a brass knuckle fight!" - Twitter explodes to AEW personality's appearance following MJF's match on Dynamite 

MJF's feud with Wheeler Yuta took an unexpected turn this week as William Regal joined the fray on AEW Dynamite.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, The Blackpool Combat Club member faced the Salt of the Earth. After much back-and-forth, Maxwell grabbed Yuta in a clean submission lock by the latter's arm. While Yuta was able to get out once, he was forced to tap out the second time to the arm lock.

Post-match, Wheeler Yuta attempted to shake hands with MJF. However, Lee Moriarty and Stokely Hathaway interrupted the AEW segment as Lee decked Yuta from behind.

Surprisingly, MJF seemed conflicted with the heel tactics used by the Firm. Before he had the chance to address the situation, William Regal entered the ring with brass knuckles. A staredown later, Maxwell exited the scene with fans chanting Regal's name.

The short faceoff between the veteran and MJF, coupled with the latter's subtle face-turning tease, has fans intrigued on social media. A number of posts flooded Twitter within minutes of the segment ending.

Whether this will result in a bigger feud between the Firm and the BCC in AEW, only time will tell.

Do you think MJF will ever join the Blackpool Combat Club? Sound off in the comments below!

