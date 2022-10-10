"Went crawling back to his masters like a dog" - Twitter explodes with comparisons over the best return to wrestling between Bray Wyatt and CM Punk

The AEW vs. WWE debate continued on social media following the return of Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules 2022.

Bray Wyatt, who was released by the company back in 2021, made a dramatic return a year later back to WWE. Fans took to Twitter to compare the former Universal Champion's comeback to CM Punk's return to professional wrestling.

At AEW Rampage: The First Dance, Punk returned after a seven-year gap from pro wrestling. A portion of fans on social media debated regarding their respective returns.

Some Twitter users came up with a more logical explanation, claiming that fans are allowed to cherish both Punk and Wyatt's returns.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



Here's an idea:



They both had legendary returns in respective to their promotions. Punk for AEW and Wyatt for WWE.



You are allowed to like both. Are people seriously debating over whether CM Punk or Bray Wyatt had the better return?Here's an idea:They both had legendary returns in respective to their promotions. Punk for AEW and Wyatt for WWE.You are allowed to like both. Are people seriously debating over whether CM Punk or Bray Wyatt had the better return? Here's an idea:They both had legendary returns in respective to their promotions. Punk for AEW and Wyatt for WWE.You are allowed to like both. 👍 https://t.co/6fnNrJPVb4

ThePrinceMagus @ThePrinceMagus



Wyatt got fired, talked a big game of revolution, and went crawling back to his masters like a dog.



Punk left wrestling on his own terms and only returned when there was a seismic shift in the landscape of the industry. @JustAlyxCentral The two aren’t comparable.Wyatt got fired, talked a big game of revolution, and went crawling back to his masters like a dog.Punk left wrestling on his own terms and only returned when there was a seismic shift in the landscape of the industry. @JustAlyxCentral The two aren’t comparable.Wyatt got fired, talked a big game of revolution, and went crawling back to his masters like a dog. Punk left wrestling on his own terms and only returned when there was a seismic shift in the landscape of the industry.

James Grant @JamesGr31385075 @ThePrinceMagus @JustAlyxCentral CM Punk got fired on his wedding day while Bray was "released" off his contract big difference also Vince is retired Triple H shows Bray respect and brought him back. CM Punk had problems with Vince and Triple H CM Punk has problems with people in AEW locker room right now. @ThePrinceMagus @JustAlyxCentral CM Punk got fired on his wedding day while Bray was "released" off his contract big difference also Vince is retired Triple H shows Bray respect and brought him back. CM Punk had problems with Vince and Triple H CM Punk has problems with people in AEW locker room right now.

Rebelle2402 @rebel24o2 @ThePrinceMagus @JustAlyxCentral yeah one left respectually and the other trew a fit like a baby because of a promo @ThePrinceMagus @JustAlyxCentral yeah one left respectually and the other trew a fit like a baby because of a promo

Aerith Fireslider @DralNightheart @ThePrinceMagus @JustAlyxCentral "Punk left wrestling on his own terms" lol this kid is what's wrong with the wrestling twitter community lol get our facts right, you mark. @ThePrinceMagus @JustAlyxCentral "Punk left wrestling on his own terms" lol this kid is what's wrong with the wrestling twitter community lol get our facts right, you mark.

SonOfCernounnos @CasualFanhausen @nikoexxtra Can't we just agree that both were awesome? @nikoexxtra Can't we just agree that both were awesome?

Kasun Rulzz @realpunkfan @NhatHoangRBLX CM Punk AEW debut >>>> Bray Wyatt white rabbit drama @NhatHoangRBLX CM Punk AEW debut >>>> Bray Wyatt white rabbit drama

Devildogdad @Darren38795734 @nikoexxtra Nope most of punks pop was piped in @nikoexxtra Nope most of punks pop was piped in

Shane @ShaneABW @NhatHoangRBLX Not the best return ever but definitely best of last 10 years, no doubt. @NhatHoangRBLX Not the best return ever but definitely best of last 10 years, no doubt.

Since signing with AEW, Punk has shared the ring with some of the best wrestlers from the company's present-day roster, including Daniel Garcia, Darby Allin, and Wardlow.

The former WWE Champion's feud with MJF is also regarded as one of his best jobs in AEW. Punk's first loss in his new promotion was to The Salt of the Earth in Chicago. The two men then faced each other at Revolution 2022 in a Dog Collar Match.

Punk is also a former two-time AEW World Champion after winning the title for the second time at the All Out pay-per-view. However, he recently found himself in trouble with his post All Out media scrum comments regarding The Elite. Since his reported altercation with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, The Second City Saint has been absent from AEW.

CM Punk and Bray Wyatt feuded during their days together in WWE

Bray Wyatt and CM Punk are no strangers to each other, having worked alongside one another in WWE.

During Punk's tenure as the leader of Nexus, Wyatt (formerly known as Husky Harris) was part of the faction and was forced to accept the new Nexus' initiation.

The Chicago native also feuded with The Wyatt Family while teaming up with current AEW star Bryan Danielson, which was one of the best feuds of his career.

