"Can't even hold the boots of Damage [CTRL]" - Twitter explodes to a hypothetical matchup between popular AEW star and WWE Superstar Bayley

A large portion of wrestling fans on Twitter recently reacted to the idea of a potential dream match between WWE star Bayley and AEW star Jamie Hayter.

The Wrestling Match Bot handle on Twitter recently generated a match graphic for Bayley vs. Hayter. In reaction to this, fans went absolutely wild on social media, with the majority responding with thirsty tweets.

Fans also labeled it as a dream match, with one Twitter user criticizing Hayter and claiming that she "can't hold the boots" of Damage CTRL.

In addition, fans also came up with mixed reactions to this WWE vs. AEW dream match.

Bayley is currently part of the Damage CTRL faction in WWE alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

The Role Model is set to challenge for the RAW Women's Championship at the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event after pinning Bianca Belair at Clash at the Castle.

Whereas her stablemates Kai and SKY, won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships by beating Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on RAW.

What is Jamie Hayter's current role in AEW?

Jamie Hayter is one of the most popular and over superstars in AEW's women's division.

At the recently concluded All Out pay-per-view, she unsuccessfully challenged for the interim Women's Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match. The clash was won by Toni Storm, however, Hayter came agonizingly close to capturing the title.

Surprisingly, Britt Baker prevented her own ally from winning the title. Since then, there has been a lot of tension between the two women, with fans suggesting that it was finally time for Hayter to betray Baker.

But on last week's episode of Dynamite, the 27-year-old assisted Baker after the tag team match featuring Toni Storm, Athena, and Serena Deeb. The four women that competed in last week's tag team match will now be in action on Dynamite Grand Slam.

