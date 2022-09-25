"Agent Livv, working for HHH" - Twitter explodes as SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan is spotted with top AEW star and former WWE Superstar

CJ Perry gave Twitter something to talk about when she posted a snap of herself with AEW star MJF and WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan.

Formerly known as Lana, CJ Perry has ties to both promotions. She worked in WWE as the valet for her real-life husband Rusev, who now plies his trade in AEW as Miro. Perry was released from WWE in 2021, just one year after her husband was given his marching orders.

She posted a snap of herself and former colleague Liv Morgan as they celebrated a friend's birthday together. But to the interest of many fans, they were joined by AEW star MJF.

Considering the contentious relationship between AEW and WWE,the snap provoked strife conversation among fans.

The user below, for example, quipped that Liv Morgan had been working as a recruitment agent for new WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.

Others, like the user below, wondered if behind the camera there was perhaps another cameo.

Robert Stephens @beatfarmer66 @TheCJPerry @SkylarAstin @YaOnlyLivvOnce @The_MJF This pic can either fuel the MJF to WWE fire, or be used in a future angle with Miro depending on how you crop the picture. @TheCJPerry @SkylarAstin @YaOnlyLivvOnce @The_MJF This pic can either fuel the MJF to WWE fire, or be used in a future angle with Miro depending on how you crop the picture.

The majority of the comments inevitably focused on Morgan and MJF being spotted together. Friedman has never shyed away from the possibility of signing for WWE one day, touting the 'bidding war of 2024' as a riff on his current contract's expiration.

MJF has a guaranteed shot at at the AEW World Title whenever he chooses

While whispers of his desire to join WWE have yet to cease, MJF could one day soon hold the AEW World Championship.

This is thanks to his return at All Out, where he weaponized Stokely Hathaway and the Firm to hijack the Casino Ladder Match. For the first time in it's history, the Poker Chip contract appears to be working akin to WWE's Money in the Bank. Meaning, the title shot can be cashed at the leisure of the contract holder regardless the champion's status.

However, even if he is to hold the world title, he has made it clear that he will have no issues taking the gold with him in a potential switch to WWE. As of right now the title is possessed by the antithesis of MJF, Jon Moxley. The champion left the sports entertainment giant so that he could embark upon his All Elite Wrestling journey. Moxley captured the world title this past week against Bryan Danielson.

Could you imagine MJF joining WWE? Could Liv Morgan go in the other direction? Let us know in the comments below.

