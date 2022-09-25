Create

"Agent Livv, working for HHH" - Twitter explodes as SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan is spotted with top AEW star and former WWE Superstar

AEW
Liv Morgan was snapped with some notable names
CJ Perry gave Twitter something to talk about when she posted a snap of herself with AEW star MJF and WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan.

Formerly known as Lana, CJ Perry has ties to both promotions. She worked in WWE as the valet for her real-life husband Rusev, who now plies his trade in AEW as Miro. Perry was released from WWE in 2021, just one year after her husband was given his marching orders.

She posted a snap of herself and former colleague Liv Morgan as they celebrated a friend's birthday together. But to the interest of many fans, they were joined by AEW star MJF.

Happy Birthday @SkylarAstin !!!! @YaOnlyLivvOnce @The_MJF https://t.co/ap4Yp2PUz5

Considering the contentious relationship between AEW and WWE,the snap provoked strife conversation among fans.

The user below, for example, quipped that Liv Morgan had been working as a recruitment agent for new WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.

@TheCJPerry @SkylarAstin @YaOnlyLivvOnce @The_MJF Agent Livv, working for HHH !!

Others, like the user below, wondered if behind the camera there was perhaps another cameo.

@TheCJPerry @SkylarAstin @YaOnlyLivvOnce @The_MJF Photo credit? Asking for a friend
@TheCJPerry @SkylarAstin @YaOnlyLivvOnce @The_MJF This pic can either fuel the MJF to WWE fire, or be used in a future angle with Miro depending on how you crop the picture.
@TheCJPerry @SkylarAstin @YaOnlyLivvOnce @The_MJF the meet we never thought about... liv with mjf?
@TheCJPerry @SkylarAstin @YaOnlyLivvOnce @The_MJF What in the holy crossover is this all about?!
@TheCJPerry @SkylarAstin @YaOnlyLivvOnce @The_MJF This picture looks cursed
@TheCJPerry @SkylarAstin @YaOnlyLivvOnce @The_MJF @The_MJF without a suit is like seeing a teacher outside of school
@TheCJPerry @SkylarAstin @YaOnlyLivvOnce @The_MJF Alright @The_MJF time to ask liv to talk to triple h
@TheCJPerry @SkylarAstin @YaOnlyLivvOnce @The_MJF AEW Champ and WWE Champ in the same photo. Nice!
@TheCJPerry @SkylarAstin @YaOnlyLivvOnce @The_MJF I just know they spill hella tea 🍵
@TheCJPerry @SkylarAstin @YaOnlyLivvOnce @The_MJF Is CJ the real forbidden door? 🤔
@TheCJPerry @SkylarAstin @YaOnlyLivvOnce @The_MJF Well this is a interesting crossover 😂

The majority of the comments inevitably focused on Morgan and MJF being spotted together. Friedman has never shyed away from the possibility of signing for WWE one day, touting the 'bidding war of 2024' as a riff on his current contract's expiration.

MJF has a guaranteed shot at at the AEW World Title whenever he chooses

While whispers of his desire to join WWE have yet to cease, MJF could one day soon hold the AEW World Championship.

This is thanks to his return at All Out, where he weaponized Stokely Hathaway and the Firm to hijack the Casino Ladder Match. For the first time in it's history, the Poker Chip contract appears to be working akin to WWE's Money in the Bank. Meaning, the title shot can be cashed at the leisure of the contract holder regardless the champion's status.

However, even if he is to hold the world title, he has made it clear that he will have no issues taking the gold with him in a potential switch to WWE. As of right now the title is possessed by the antithesis of MJF, Jon Moxley. The champion left the sports entertainment giant so that he could embark upon his All Elite Wrestling journey. Moxley captured the world title this past week against Bryan Danielson.

Could you imagine MJF joining WWE? Could Liv Morgan go in the other direction? Let us know in the comments below.

