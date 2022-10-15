"The cracks are forming" - Twitter explodes to speculation of a rift between popular AEW tag team on Tony Khan-led promotion 

Wrestling fans have reacted to AEW teasing a split between Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee.
On Dynamite: Grand Slam, Swerve In Our Glory lost the World Tag Team Championship to The Acclaimed. Since then, Strickland has been working as a heel, whereas Lee hasn't featured much on TV. Following Strickland's controversial win over Billy Gunn on Dynamite, he was confronted by his tag team partner on Rampage.
In reaction to the segment on Rampage, fans took to Twitter to express their opinion on the same, as they seemed pretty excited by the idea of a potential singles match between Swerve and Lee.
Swerve In Our Glory won the AEW World Tag Team Championship a few months ago in a three-way match on Dynamite.
During their tenure as champions, the duo successfully defended their titles on numerous occasions, including a win over current champions Max Caster and Anthony Bowens at All Out.
