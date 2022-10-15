"The cracks are forming" - Twitter explodes to speculation of a rift between popular AEW tag team on Tony Khan-led promotion 

Wrestling fans have reacted to AEW teasing a split between Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee.

On Dynamite: Grand Slam, Swerve In Our Glory lost the World Tag Team Championship to The Acclaimed. Since then, Strickland has been working as a heel, whereas Lee hasn't featured much on TV. Following Strickland's controversial win over Billy Gunn on Dynamite, he was confronted by his tag team partner on Rampage.

In reaction to the segment on Rampage, fans took to Twitter to express their opinion on the same, as they seemed pretty excited by the idea of a potential singles match between Swerve and Lee.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

#AEWRampage "You are swerving in the wrong lane."Keith Lee ( @RealKeithLee ) setting Swerve Strickland straight. Swerve may be ok with bending the rules, but Keith would rather lose with honor than cheat to win.The cracks are forming. How long before the foundation falls? "You are swerving in the wrong lane." Keith Lee (@RealKeithLee) setting Swerve Strickland straight. Swerve may be ok with bending the rules, but Keith would rather lose with honor than cheat to win. The cracks are forming. How long before the foundation falls? #AEWRampage https://t.co/EgTJN4ghXP

Dedrian Colón @Dedrian180_ You are swerving into the wrong lane. - Keith Lee to Swerve Strickland #AEWRampage You are swerving into the wrong lane. - Keith Lee to Swerve Strickland #AEWRampage

Rampage You know where this is going, right? Swerve and Keith Lee are going to break up, and Swerve is going to cheat to beat Keith in their singles matches. I wouldn't even mind seeing Keith toying with the dark side. #AEW Rampage #AEW You know where this is going, right? Swerve and Keith Lee are going to break up, and Swerve is going to cheat to beat Keith in their singles matches. I wouldn't even mind seeing Keith toying with the dark side.#AEWRampage #AEW

Big Bad Freddy @ThirdTimesTheC3 #AEWRAMPAGE Ooooooo a swerve in our glory break up tease??? Ooooooo a swerve in our glory break up tease??? 👀 #AEWRAMPAGE

Sports&Stuff @Mau5Horde #AEWRampage I mean Swerve told us he was done with playing by the rules I mean Swerve told us he was done with playing by the rules 😂 #AEWRampage

Carl 🦩 @deadeditors_ I love the dynamic of Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee’s tag team. I love the dynamic of Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee’s tag team.

The Spanish Announce Table @TableShow Looks like Keith Lee & Swerve are drifting apart. Should be interesting to see what happens next #AEWRampage Looks like Keith Lee & Swerve are drifting apart. Should be interesting to see what happens next #AEWRampage

AVB @avbiswas Im glad they picked up the Keith Lee - Swerve issues again. This keeps them hot and that’s always a good thing. #AEWRampage Im glad they picked up the Keith Lee - Swerve issues again. This keeps them hot and that’s always a good thing. #AEWRampage

Swerve In Our Glory won the AEW World Tag Team Championship a few months ago in a three-way match on Dynamite.

During their tenure as champions, the duo successfully defended their titles on numerous occasions, including a win over current champions Max Caster and Anthony Bowens at All Out.

Do you think Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee will go their separate ways? Sound off in the comment section.

