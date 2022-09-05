"Another ex-WWE star as a champ" - Twitter explodes as Toni Storm becomes the interim AEW Women's Champion at All Out 2022

The four-way match for the Interim Women's World title at AEW All Out saw Toni Storm emerge as the winner.

The bout was full of excitement as the four women (Hikaru Shida, Dr. Britt Baker, Toni Storm, and Jamie Hayter) gave their all in their quest to win the gold. Hayter looked in prime position to get the win by pinning Shida, but Baker pulled the referee out of the ring.

Baker then tried to cover Hayter, but she managed to escape the pin. Storm got back up and hit a DDT on Baker. She followed that up with one on Hayter for the win.

The match got mixed reactions as there was support for all four women. Here are some of the best examples:

Fans are delighted that another ex-WWE Superstar picked up the victory.

Baker's loss came as a surprise to many.

Meanwhile, Storm received a lot of support from fans.

Otherwise, Jamie Hayter's fans are not happy.

A user was not aware of Storm's finisher.

Plus, Jamie Hayter fans keep on hoping.

The new Interim Women's Champion also has fans rooting for her.

But people are not happy with the "Interim" Champion concept.

Looking forward, the wrestling world feels that Thunder Rosa will end Storm's reign.

Brandon Montenegro @BamBam3886 @AEW @BleacherReport @FiteTV @ppv_com It won't matter because it won't count. When Rosa returns, they'll do another Undisputed Title match then have Rosa win it, making her the REAL champion again and making Toni's reign all for nothing @AEW @BleacherReport @FiteTV @ppv_com It won't matter because it won't count. When Rosa returns, they'll do another Undisputed Title match then have Rosa win it, making her the REAL champion again and making Toni's reign all for nothing

There was support for Hikaru Shida as well.

With the win, Toni Storm bagged her first title in AEW. It remains to be seen how she will be booked once Thunder Rosa returns to action.

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier