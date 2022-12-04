Ever since taking charge as WWE's Chief Content Officer and as Head of Creative, Triple H has been able to rehire several previously released talent. After a major angle involving MJF, William Regal, and Bryan Danielson on AEW Dynamite last week, the wrestling world is speculating the latter two stars are looking to head back to their previous company.

After winning the AEW World title at the Full Gear pay-per-view, MJF made his first television appearance on this past week's Dynamite. He addressed the crowd about why William Regal decided to stab Jon Moxley in the back and side with him. At the end of the segment, the new world champion shocked the world by attacking the former NXT General Manager.

The Devil left the ring as Bryan Danielson came out along with the medical staff. Regal was carried out on a stretcher and needed to be rushed to the hospital. AEW then aired a clip of the WWE legend being taken out in an ambulance, and MJF reacted with three letters.

"Lol," MJF tweeted.

The wrestling world had mixed reactions to The Devil's tweet.

Fans claimed that both Danielson and William Regal were trying to leave the company to reunite with Triple H and that MJF fulfilled their request.

JobberNationTV: THE REALITY CHECK FOR THE IWC @JobberNationTV



And Bryan is begging for Regal to take him back too lol @The_MJF MJF personally sent Regal back to WWEAnd Bryan is begging for Regal to take him back too lol @The_MJF MJF personally sent Regal back to WWEAnd Bryan is begging for Regal to take him back too lol

David Macphee @DavidMacphee9 @JobberNationTV @The_MJF He’s sayin when you get there , tell trips he was right and I was wrong just as long as he signs me on. Amen. @JobberNationTV @The_MJF He’s sayin when you get there , tell trips he was right and I was wrong just as long as he signs me on. Amen.

ًGeorgeddie1998 @Georgeddie1998 @WhatsDev @The_MJF @AEW Well yeah, it’s because these talents would be going back to the big leagues, where it is they belong… @WhatsDev @The_MJF @AEW Well yeah, it’s because these talents would be going back to the big leagues, where it is they belong… https://t.co/EilVpIWj3h

BIGLAZ @LazRuiz2 @The_MJF Mjf hit regal so hard he went running back to orlando and daddy papa h. @The_MJF Mjf hit regal so hard he went running back to orlando and daddy papa h.

People were not happy that Friedman was laughing at a 54-year-old man being taken to the hospital.

TheBlackIndependent🇺🇲 @DebatableHoncho @The_MJF How heartless can a human be to do such a thing to an old man!! @The_MJF How heartless can a human be to do such a thing to an old man!!

"HOW THE F*** YOU THINK THIS IS FUNNY YOU ARE INSANE BRO 😭," a fan tweeted.

Check out the full tweet here.

Some felt that if the rumors of Regal heading back to WWE were true, he would get his revenge in 2024 as that is when MJF's AEW contract is coming to an end and he might sign with WWE rather than re-signing with Tony Khan. Few also predicted that this would lead to "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson going after the world title.

janie @mjflover @The_MJF 👁 👁 stop you monster! that’s the new fave comfort wrestler!!! you better hope he’s not planning a diabolical plan with triple H for you if WWE wins the bidding war of 2024!!! 👁 stop you monster! that’s the new fave comfort wrestler!!! you better hope he’s not planning a diabolical plan with triple H for you if WWE wins the bidding war of 2024!!! @The_MJF 👁💧👄💧👁 stop you monster! that’s the new fave comfort wrestler!!! you better hope he’s not planning a diabolical plan with triple H for you if WWE wins the bidding war of 2024!!! https://t.co/g5qyTSNuNg

Harsh @hars_xd @The_MJF You guys gonna have your reunion in 2024 don't worry @The_MJF You guys gonna have your reunion in 2024 don't worry https://t.co/fI1wlwrJtK

Triple H paid tribute to William Regal prior to Survivor Series WarGames

Last week was WWE's annual Thanksgiving tradition, the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. This year was the first time two WarGames matches were featured in the event.

Ahead of the show, Head of Creative Triple H shared a tweet honoring his longtime friend and former General Manager of NXT, William Regal. It was a montage of the wrestling legend saying "WarGames."

"Tonight just wouldn't be the same without...," Triple H tweeted.

Triple H @TripleH Tonight just wouldn't be the same without... Tonight just wouldn't be the same without... https://t.co/5wM71u0u7i

Triple H revealed during the post-show press conference that this year's Survivor Series was the highest-grossing and the most viewed as well.

Do you think William Regal has been written off TV because he is leaving the company? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes