"Goldberg only knows like 3 moves" - Twitter explodes to wild comparison between top AEW star and the 2-time WWE Universal Champion

Goldberg and Sting have been a hot topic of debate for fans on social media recently. There have been constant arguments made as to who between the WWE legend and the AEW star is better.

Both names remain wrestling to this today, after legendary careers that graced WCW and WWE. Sting also represented TNA and AEW during his years, with the latter his current playground.

Goldberg enjoyed a more successful time with WWE in comparison to the Icon. He having picked up two World Heavyweight titles in his first run and two Universal titles in his sporadic appearances since 2017.

It seemed as though Sting would never wrestle again after his WWE run. His stint came to an abrupt end when he suffered a severe neck injury in a world title match against Seth Rollins. He returned to in-ring competition last year with AEW, tagging with Darby Allin and remaining unbeaten in all of his outings thus far.

Two glittering careers stemming from their WCW days, fans were always going to share differing opinions. The discussion came to the forefront when a user shown below tweeted out their belief that the Stinger is better than his counterpart.

The debate was far from rampant, as many appeared to agree with the original statement. The user below, for example, made their opinion clear as they threw shade at Goldberg's ring work.

heartycross @heartycross @chicagomadepunk goldberg only knows like 3 moves and he botch them everytime @chicagomadepunk goldberg only knows like 3 moves and he botch them everytime

There were some who made the case for Goldberg, with the user below highlighting the discrepancy between the pair's title wins.

Jose Angel Lopez @JoseAng52698928 @chicagomadepunk Sting decided to make himself look like a joke with the Young Bucks @chicagomadepunk Sting decided to make himself look like a joke with the Young Bucks

blahr @blahr123 @chicagomadepunk you could have replaced sting with disco inferno and it would still be correct. @chicagomadepunk you could have replaced sting with disco inferno and it would still be correct.

Jobernation appreciation society @fretestarik1 @chicagomadepunk Sting is better in age of 63 than goldberg ever was @chicagomadepunk Sting is better in age of 63 than goldberg ever was 😂

GingerSnap1448 @snap1448 @chicagomadepunk Sting just went through a table on the outside from the top rope at age 64. Goldberg could never @chicagomadepunk Sting just went through a table on the outside from the top rope at age 64. Goldberg could never

GabbaGhoul @GhoulGabba

But I’d rather watch 2022 Goldberg than old man sting jump of stuff and go through tables @chicagomadepunk This is trueBut I’d rather watch 2022 Goldberg than old man sting jump of stuff and go through tables @chicagomadepunk This is trueBut I’d rather watch 2022 Goldberg than old man sting jump of stuff and go through tables

Glaex @Glaex1337 @chicagomadepunk Its not that hard to be better then Goldberg @chicagomadepunk Its not that hard to be better then Goldberg

Holyshirt @holyshirt93 @chicagomadepunk @Neon___Zombie Was sting being better than Goldberg even a question? @chicagomadepunk @Neon___Zombie Was sting being better than Goldberg even a question?

Goldberg has yet to return to wrestling following his defeat to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber earlier this year. Sting was active just last week, facing the House of Black's Buddy Matthews and Brody King alongside Darby Allin in a hardcore tag match.

Sting fell victim to a scary table spot last week on AEW Rampage

In last week's AEW Rampage clash, fans were concerned for the 63-year-old Sting as he endured a scary table spot.

Perched on the top rope, Sting was powerless to stop Brody King from pushing in the back. The Icon crashed through two tables that had been set opposite him, and as one disintegrated underneath him the other held firm as his head bounced off.

It would have been a dangerous spot for anyone, let alone someone as old as the Icon, fans voiced their concerns following the event. Julia Hart also fell victim to a brutal table spot, as she fell just ahead of the table and banged the back of her head on the concrete floor.

