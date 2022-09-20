"Alexa (Bliss) has an "Ace" up her sleeve" - Twitter flares up to RAW Superstar seemingly referencing popular AEW star being 'bitten' in All Out fiasco

Twitter erupted following Alexa Bliss seemingly referencing AEW stars Ace Steel and Kenny Omega during a confrontation with Damage CTRL on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Damage CTRL opened the segment as they made their entrance in a golf cart. They spoke about winning the women's tag team titles. Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Bianca Belair then made their way to the ring to confront the trio.

Bayley then brought up the topic of Bliss biting people. When Bliss got hold of the microphone, she challenged Bayley to a match and threatened to bite her, saying, "Lilly does bite, but I still do too."

The particular sentence from the female superstar garnered a lot of reaction from fans as she seemingly referenced Ace Steel biting Kenny Omega during the backstage brawl following AEW.

Is that a reference to Ace Steel for what he did to Kenny?



#WWERAW Alexa Bliss: “I bite too”Is that a reference to Ace Steel for what he did to Kenny? Alexa Bliss: “I bite too” Is that a reference to Ace Steel for what he did to Kenny? #WWERAW https://t.co/ZOViSBGhDr

Shubhajit Deb @RealShubhajit #WWERaw One could say, Alexa has an "Ace" up her sleeve LMAO #WWERaw One could say, Alexa has an "Ace" up her sleeve LMAO

Kenny Omega was recently spotted with possible bite marks during an appearance on a Resident Evil panel for Capcom TV at the Tokyo Game Show. He was seemingly suspended by AEW after the post-All Out brawl. CM Punk, Ace Steel and The Young Bucks have also been suspended.

What are your thoughts on Alexa Bliss' comments on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

