Create

"Chose Shawn Spears over Kenny Omega" - Twitter flares up to popular star's return on AEW Dynamite's debut in Canada

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 13, 2022 07:30 AM IST
Shawn Spears made his return to AEW TV on this week
Shawn Spears made his return to AEW TV on this week's Dynamite

Wrestling fans have reacted to Shawn Spears' return on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Following Wardlow and Samoa Joe's tag team match against The Factory, The Embassy confronted them. This led to FTR confronting Brian Cage and co., as the duo eventually brought back Spears for a potential six-man tag team match down the road.

Taking to Twitter, fans reacted to Spears' return by hinting that AEW is bringing back the 'Perfect 10' gimmick now that the star is working as a babyface.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

This man chose Shawn spears over Kenny Omega twitter.com/TylerBateSZN/s…
Shawn spears not jobbing anymore https://t.co/gJxDuNlQFD
Shawn Spears is back and he's a babyface!!! That means the PERFECT 10 gimmick is back too!! Awesome! #AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS https://t.co/aLBa6OcQgF
All the big guns being brought out for AEW's Canada debut. Shawn Spears, The Embassy, The Factory.
SHAWN SPEARS IS THE PERFECT 10 AGAIN! https://t.co/7IiKzThIYV
This crowd a little too happy to see Shawn Spears. I get he from ur country- but have some shame?!?!
This man chose Shawn spears over Kenny Omega twitter.com/TylerBateSZN/s…
Shawn Spears returning face is interesting. here for it and I hope he keeps getting time on TV.. not just this week in Canada.
@melissax1125 I smell a turn. I think it’s gonna be revealed that Spears’ contract got purchased by Nana and Shawn joins the Embassy.
SHAWN SPEARS GOING BACK TO THE PERFECT 10 GIMMICK? https://t.co/dbmQM5nTrw
The Chairman is dead, long live the Perfect 10 @ShawnSpears #AEWDynamite https://t.co/T6OUpmYaKC

Before tonight, Spears was last seen on AEW television during MJF's feud with Wardlow. His last outing on TV was against Mr. Mayhem in a Steel Cage Match, with The Salt of the Earth serving as the special guest referee.

Spears was previously a member of The Pinnacle alongside FTR, Wardlow, and MJF. It remains to be seen what direction he'll take as a babyface on Dynamite.

Are you excited about Shawn Spears' return? Sound off in the comment section.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...