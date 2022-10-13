"Chose Shawn Spears over Kenny Omega" - Twitter flares up to popular star's return on AEW Dynamite's debut in Canada

Wrestling fans have reacted to Shawn Spears' return on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Following Wardlow and Samoa Joe's tag team match against The Factory, The Embassy confronted them. This led to FTR confronting Brian Cage and co., as the duo eventually brought back Spears for a potential six-man tag team match down the road.

Taking to Twitter, fans reacted to Spears' return by hinting that AEW is bringing back the 'Perfect 10' gimmick now that the star is working as a babyface.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Logan @TylerBateSZN Logan @TylerBateSZN I don't really care that Shawn spears is back I don't really care that Shawn spears is back This man chose Shawn spears over Kenny Omega twitter.com/TylerBateSZN/s… This man chose Shawn spears over Kenny Omega twitter.com/TylerBateSZN/s…

Trevor Dame @TrevorDame All the big guns being brought out for AEW's Canada debut. Shawn Spears, The Embassy, The Factory. All the big guns being brought out for AEW's Canada debut. Shawn Spears, The Embassy, The Factory.

Adriana🌸 @trulyadriana This crowd a little too happy to see Shawn Spears. I get he from ur country- but have some shame?!?! This crowd a little too happy to see Shawn Spears. I get he from ur country- but have some shame?!?!

Logan @TylerBateSZN Logan @TylerBateSZN I don't really care that Shawn spears is back I don't really care that Shawn spears is back This man chose Shawn spears over Kenny Omega twitter.com/TylerBateSZN/s… This man chose Shawn spears over Kenny Omega twitter.com/TylerBateSZN/s…

Melissa @melissax1125 Shawn Spears returning face is interesting. here for it and I hope he keeps getting time on TV.. not just this week in Canada. Shawn Spears returning face is interesting. here for it and I hope he keeps getting time on TV.. not just this week in Canada.

The Flippin FIEND @TylerC823 @melissax1125 I smell a turn. I think it’s gonna be revealed that Spears’ contract got purchased by Nana and Shawn joins the Embassy. @melissax1125 I smell a turn. I think it’s gonna be revealed that Spears’ contract got purchased by Nana and Shawn joins the Embassy.

Before tonight, Spears was last seen on AEW television during MJF's feud with Wardlow. His last outing on TV was against Mr. Mayhem in a Steel Cage Match, with The Salt of the Earth serving as the special guest referee.

Spears was previously a member of The Pinnacle alongside FTR, Wardlow, and MJF. It remains to be seen what direction he'll take as a babyface on Dynamite.

Are you excited about Shawn Spears' return? Sound off in the comment section.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes