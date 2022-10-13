"Chose Shawn Spears over Kenny Omega" - Twitter flares up to popular star's return on AEW Dynamite's debut in Canada

Wrestling fans have reacted to Shawn Spears' return on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.
Following Wardlow and Samoa Joe's tag team match against The Factory, The Embassy confronted them. This led to FTR confronting Brian Cage and co., as the duo eventually brought back Spears for a potential six-man tag team match down the road.
Taking to Twitter, fans reacted to Spears' return by hinting that AEW is bringing back the 'Perfect 10' gimmick now that the star is working as a babyface.
Check out the Twitter reactions below:
Before tonight, Spears was last seen on AEW television during MJF's feud with Wardlow. His last outing on TV was against Mr. Mayhem in a Steel Cage Match, with The Salt of the Earth serving as the special guest referee.
Spears was previously a member of The Pinnacle alongside FTR, Wardlow, and MJF. It remains to be seen what direction he'll take as a babyface on Dynamite.
Are you excited about Shawn Spears' return? Sound off in the comment section.
