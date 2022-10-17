"Kenny Omega to WWE now confirmed!" - Twitter explodes with predictions to suspended AEW star jumping ship following promotion's blatant birthday greeting absence

AEW's EVP Kenny Omega celebrated his 39th birthday on the 16th of October. But it looks like Tony Khan, who is quite an active man on social media, has not wished his former World Champion yet. The wrestling world is furious over this blatant disregard.
Kenny Omega, along with The Young Bucks and former World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, were all suspended after the backstage altercation at the All Out media scrum. Since then, The Cleaner has been spending time in Japan, enjoying his time off with his friends and former colleagues.
The wrestling world is furious over the fact that AEW failed to wish Omega publicly on his birthday. Fans on Twitter felt it was petty.
Check out the reaction below:
Few believed that Khan is getting over his head and is starting to turn on the people that paved the way for AEW in the likes of Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes.
The majority of fans believe that the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion will sign with WWE once his contract is up.
People had their doubts about what was going on and believed that it could be some legal issue, but believed that Tony Khan would sort things out with Kenny Omega and that he may re-sign with AEW or head to NJPW and remain in good terms with Khan.
Fans also predicted that he would be in WWE to make his debut in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match.
The Cleaner has been a part of WWE in the past and has wrestled in its developmental territory, Deep South Wrestling.
The wrestling world wished Kenny Omega on his birthday
Although AEW is yet to wish their EVP a 'Happy Birthday', the wrestling world around the globe wished the pro wrestler on his birthday.
Fans considered him as the greatest wrestler of all time.
It is surprising why AEW did not wish Omega, whilst they sold 'The Elite' merchandise during the show in Canada.
Tony Khan has been silent about the situation and besides the merchandise resurfacing, there has been no update on when the former AEW World Champion will return.
Do you think The Cleaner will re-sign with AEW or will he jump ship? Let us know in the comments section below.