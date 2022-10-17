"Kenny Omega to WWE now confirmed!" - Twitter explodes with predictions to suspended AEW star jumping ship following promotion's blatant birthday greeting absence

AEW's EVP Kenny Omega celebrated his 39th birthday on the 16th of October. But it looks like Tony Khan, who is quite an active man on social media, has not wished his former World Champion yet. The wrestling world is furious over this blatant disregard.

Kenny Omega, along with The Young Bucks and former World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, were all suspended after the backstage altercation at the All Out media scrum. Since then, The Cleaner has been spending time in Japan, enjoying his time off with his friends and former colleagues.

The wrestling world is furious over the fact that AEW failed to wish Omega publicly on his birthday. Fans on Twitter felt it was petty.

Check out the reaction below:

Andy @AndyNemmity AEW has suspended Kenny Omega's Birthday too AEW has suspended Kenny Omega's Birthday too 😭😭😭

Frenchly Squeezed⚜️🍊 @Davil555 @AndyNemmity This whole thing is getting ridiculous. Not sure what will happen first…AEW giving updates about Omega’s situation or ROH’s champion Mercedes Martinez getting a match on tv @AndyNemmity This whole thing is getting ridiculous. Not sure what will happen first…AEW giving updates about Omega’s situation or ROH’s champion Mercedes Martinez getting a match on tv

Few believed that Khan is getting over his head and is starting to turn on the people that paved the way for AEW in the likes of Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes.

Shak @IlFMdays @Crow19801



He has kinda made it about himself @AndyNemmity Think TK hasn't been loyal to the guys that bought him to the game. Cody and the elite.He has kinda made it about himself @Crow19801 @AndyNemmity Think TK hasn't been loyal to the guys that bought him to the game. Cody and the elite. He has kinda made it about himself

Sammy Grant @SammyGr43595219 @ringsidenews_ Typical Tony Con , he turns on the people that brought him. To the dance. @ringsidenews_ Typical Tony Con , he turns on the people that brought him. To the dance.

The majority of fans believe that the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion will sign with WWE once his contract is up.

Crow1980 @Crow19801 @AndyNemmity I don't want to be that guy but I hope all of this doesn't push him to WWE. Ugh. @AndyNemmity I don't want to be that guy but I hope all of this doesn't push him to WWE. Ugh.

Johnny Skylark @darrell_damien @Crow19801 @AndyNemmity I think it will because of the new people in charge plus that's where Cody is (and now also the good brothers) and once Kenny goes Bucks will follow and most likely Hangman so you'll have HHH and The Elite vs TK and CM Punk @Crow19801 @AndyNemmity I think it will because of the new people in charge plus that's where Cody is (and now also the good brothers) and once Kenny goes Bucks will follow and most likely Hangman so you'll have HHH and The Elite vs TK and CM Punk

Bαყʅҽɳ ✯ @WWE2k22Content @ringsidenews_ @SarayaLover hes leaving around january anyways and prob signing at impact or wwe or i can see him just being done as well @ringsidenews_ @SarayaLover hes leaving around january anyways and prob signing at impact or wwe or i can see him just being done as well

People had their doubts about what was going on and believed that it could be some legal issue, but believed that Tony Khan would sort things out with Kenny Omega and that he may re-sign with AEW or head to NJPW and remain in good terms with Khan.

Clarence’s burner burner @clare_daddy @darrell_damien @Crow19801 @AndyNemmity Nah omega is never going to wwe I wish he would but that ain’t happening if it does get to the point where he leaves aew he’s probably goin back to new Japan @darrell_damien @Crow19801 @AndyNemmity Nah omega is never going to wwe I wish he would but that ain’t happening if it does get to the point where he leaves aew he’s probably goin back to new Japan

Laurieann @laurieannbonnie @AndyNemmity Honestly, I hope they don't come back. I don't understand what's going on between AEW and the Elite, but yeah they Do owe us fans at least a cursory explanation. But happy birthday to Kenny. He's the best! @AndyNemmity Honestly, I hope they don't come back. I don't understand what's going on between AEW and the Elite, but yeah they Do owe us fans at least a cursory explanation. But happy birthday to Kenny. He's the best!

Matt @Mattnumberss @ringsidenews_ Kenny’s contract ends at the end of January. How long are they going to drag this on? Will be very interesting. @ringsidenews_ Kenny’s contract ends at the end of January. How long are they going to drag this on? Will be very interesting.

Robert Henderson @Robert44279020 @ringsidenews_ I don't think it's a major issue it's obviously a legal matter Tony's lawyers have advised that their names not be mentioned until this situation has been resolved Kenny's a big boy he gets it. @ringsidenews_ I don't think it's a major issue it's obviously a legal matter Tony's lawyers have advised that their names not be mentioned until this situation has been resolved Kenny's a big boy he gets it.

Fans also predicted that he would be in WWE to make his debut in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match.

A.L @THEAL000 @ringsidenews_ Cody Rhodes as number 29 and number 30 kenny omega imagine @ringsidenews_ Cody Rhodes as number 29 and number 30 kenny omega imagine 😂 https://t.co/tABc18UgT6

The Cleaner has been a part of WWE in the past and has wrestled in its developmental territory, Deep South Wrestling.

The wrestling world wished Kenny Omega on his birthday

Although AEW is yet to wish their EVP a 'Happy Birthday', the wrestling world around the globe wished the pro wrestler on his birthday.

Fans considered him as the greatest wrestler of all time.

corinne Ω 🌸 KENNY DAY! @whirlingcandy happy birthday to my favorite wrestler of all time and someone who constantly motivates me, kenny omega! i'd never thought a pro wrestler would save my life and encourage me to be who i am but here we are. since 2017 i've been supporting kenny and he has helped me sm. (1/4) happy birthday to my favorite wrestler of all time and someone who constantly motivates me, kenny omega! i'd never thought a pro wrestler would save my life and encourage me to be who i am but here we are. since 2017 i've been supporting kenny and he has helped me sm. (1/4) https://t.co/T2dSGWCWa3

Wrestle_Rant13 @Wrestle_Rant13 Happy Birthday to one of the toughest wrestlers out there Kenny Omega.

Hope we see you in a wrestling ring soon. Happy Birthday to one of the toughest wrestlers out there Kenny Omega. Hope we see you in a wrestling ring soon. https://t.co/J9JmH1ZOd9

Christine @ShiningPolaris



Birthdays are the best! Today is the GOAT himself Kenny Omega’s B Day!!



Hope he and his friends and family have a wonderful day!



Here is a great slo-mo fit check of him with the Young Bucks on



#TheElite #AEW #BTE Happy #Sunday #October Birthdays are the best! Today is the GOAT himself Kenny Omega’s B Day!!Hope he and his friends and family have a wonderful day!Here is a great slo-mo fit check of him with the Young Bucks on @BeingTheElite Happy #Sunday! #October Birthdays are the best! Today is the GOAT himself Kenny Omega’s B Day!! Hope he and his friends and family have a wonderful day! Here is a great slo-mo fit check of him with the Young Bucks on @BeingTheElite 😌#TheElite #AEW #BTE https://t.co/REMotAsX6c

りん (Rin)🎂🥳🎉#ケニーオメガ誕生祭2022 @t_to_k0926_Rin 🥝 🫐 🤗



May the joy you have been spreading come back to you on this day



#ケニーオメガ誕生祭2022

#KennyOmega #AEW @KennyOmegamanX Words cannot express my gratitude to you, so I made a special birthday cake out of clay with all my heart to make you smileMay the joy you have been spreading come back to you on this day .@KennyOmegamanX Words cannot express my gratitude to you, so I made a special birthday cake out of clay with all my heart to make you smile 🍓🥝🍊🍒🫐🍌🎂🤗May the joy you have been spreading come back to you on this day 💚💜💛💙❤#ケニーオメガ誕生祭2022 #KennyOmega #AEW https://t.co/MtfXMmiyXM

It is surprising why AEW did not wish Omega, whilst they sold 'The Elite' merchandise during the show in Canada.

Tony Khan has been silent about the situation and besides the merchandise resurfacing, there has been no update on when the former AEW World Champion will return.

Do you think The Cleaner will re-sign with AEW or will he jump ship? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes