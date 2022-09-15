Create

"Why is everyone in a stable? Way too many 'factions'" - Twitter goes into a frenzy after MJF officially unveils name of his new group on AEW Dynamite

Modified Sep 15, 2022 07:28 AM IST

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite witnessed MJF introduce the first-ever "stable on retainer" named "The Firm." As expected, the fans had some interesting thoughts on the matter.

On Dynamite this week, The Salt on Earth claimed Hathaway was his best friend as the latter used a line or two to describe the members of his newly formed faction before revealing the group's name. As of now, the group comprises MJF, Ethan Page, The Gunn Club (Austin and Colten Gunn), Lee Moriarty, and W. Morrissey.

"You either run with us, or you run from us." @The_MJF introduces #TheFirm, led by @StokelyHathaway! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! https://t.co/aKFHg43iyi

Moreover, Stokely also mentioned that he is not a manager or an assistant but a friend with the required network and connections to make anything and everything possible.

The segment garnered a lot of reactions from the wrestling universe. Here are the best ones.

@AEW @The_MJF @StokelyHathaway @TBSNetwork Why is everyone in a stable? Way too many “factions”.

There were some suggestions on how to make promos better.

@AEW @The_MJF @StokelyHathaway @TBSNetwork i feel like that promo would’ve been more effective if they were all in suits or atleast dressed alike

People loved the theme song of the faction.

@AEW @The_MJF @StokelyHathaway @TBSNetwork Need that theme song on Spotify tho

Some loved the idea of putting together "The Firm."

@AEW @The_MJF @StokelyHathaway @TBSNetwork Great name and honestly great gimmick

MJF has a lot more talent than just wrestling.

@AEW @reigns_era @The_MJF @StokelyHathaway @TBSNetwork MJF has to be one of the greatest on the mic right now in this generation #AEWDynamite

Some questioned the ambitions of the stars in the stable.

@AEW @The_MJF @StokelyHathaway @TBSNetwork None of them want to be World Champion?

People are divided in their opinions over the formation of this group.

@AEW @The_MJF @StokelyHathaway @TBSNetwork Aew is on fire

People showered praise on Lee Moriarty.

@AEW @The_MJF @StokelyHathaway @TBSNetwork I am all for Lee Moriarty becoming a star Lee Moriarty vs Daniel Garcia for the Ring of Honor Pure Championship is going to be a great match #ROH #AEWDynamite

Before introducing "The Firm," Friedman ripped Jon Moxley in his promo. He professed himself to be a demon that Moxley could not slay. It will be interesting to see how the rivalry between the two stars takes shape moving forward.

What are your thoughts on the latest faction on AEW? Sound off in the comments below.

