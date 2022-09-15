"Why is everyone in a stable? Way too many 'factions'" - Twitter goes into a frenzy after MJF officially unveils name of his new group on AEW Dynamite

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite witnessed MJF introduce the first-ever "stable on retainer" named "The Firm." As expected, the fans had some interesting thoughts on the matter.

On Dynamite this week, The Salt on Earth claimed Hathaway was his best friend as the latter used a line or two to describe the members of his newly formed faction before revealing the group's name. As of now, the group comprises MJF, Ethan Page, The Gunn Club (Austin and Colten Gunn), Lee Moriarty, and W. Morrissey.

Moreover, Stokely also mentioned that he is not a manager or an assistant but a friend with the required network and connections to make anything and everything possible.

The segment garnered a lot of reactions from the wrestling universe. Here are the best ones.

There were some suggestions on how to make promos better.

MM7 @meezymontana007 @AEW @The_MJF @StokelyHathaway @TBSNetwork i feel like that promo would’ve been more effective if they were all in suits or atleast dressed alike @AEW @The_MJF @StokelyHathaway @TBSNetwork i feel like that promo would’ve been more effective if they were all in suits or atleast dressed alike

People loved the theme song of the faction.

Some loved the idea of putting together "The Firm."

MJF has a lot more talent than just wrestling.

Some questioned the ambitions of the stars in the stable.

People are divided in their opinions over the formation of this group.

People showered praise on Lee Moriarty.

Zequan Quinn @Zequan2022 @AEW @The_MJF @StokelyHathaway



Lee Moriarty vs Daniel Garcia for the Ring of Honor Pure Championship is going to be a great match



#ROH



#AEWDynamite @TBSNetwork I am all for Lee Moriarty becoming a starLee Moriarty vs Daniel Garcia for the Ring of Honor Pure Championship is going to be a great match @AEW @The_MJF @StokelyHathaway @TBSNetwork I am all for Lee Moriarty becoming a star Lee Moriarty vs Daniel Garcia for the Ring of Honor Pure Championship is going to be a great match #ROH #AEWDynamite

Before introducing "The Firm," Friedman ripped Jon Moxley in his promo. He professed himself to be a demon that Moxley could not slay. It will be interesting to see how the rivalry between the two stars takes shape moving forward.

What are your thoughts on the latest faction on AEW? Sound off in the comments below.

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy