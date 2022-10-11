"Get yourself a friend or a brother like Road Dogg" - Twitter goes into a frenzy after WWE legend honors Billy Gunn amidst DX segment on RAW 

This week's WWE RAW episode featured a wholesome reference to AEW star Billy Gunn.

While Gunn is currently on Tony Khan's roster, he has had an illustrious run as a member of the D-Generation X. Originally a part of The New Age Outlaws. The group gradually merged with Triple H and Shawn Michaels to form the iconic faction in 1998.

DX celebrated its 25th anniversary on the latest edition of RAW. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and X-PAC walked into the ring as fans gave a massive pop and a standing ovation out of respect.

Billy Gunn's absence hung heavy in the air, as Corey Graves also referenced him by mentioning that he was "cleaning some office equipment" (a nod to the Acclaimed's scissoring catchphrase). Furthermore, Road Dogg set up a "Bada*s Billy Gunn" chant from the WWE fans.

Twitter erupted with a wholesome show of respect for the veteran as posts emerged about Road Dogg's actions in the segment.

Not only he left space for the audience to namedrop Billy Gunn, but also left space for him when he stood with the rest of D-Generation X

DX is eternal

"I love how Road Dogg let the crowd chant Bad A*s Billy Gunn"

"Road Dogg gave the crowd the mic to say Bada*s Billy Gunn and they didn't censor it. They even acknowledged Chyna."

"ROAD DOGG HAD THE CROWD SAY THE "Bada*s Billy Gunn" PART 😭"

"Road Dogg: "The Road Dogg Jesse James" *points mic at crowd* The crowd: "The bad a*s Billy Gunn" Me:"

"Road Dogg with that Billy Gunn shout out ✂️😭 DGenerationX #ScissorMeDaddyA**"

It remains to be seen whether Billy Gunn will ever appear alongside his old WWE faction in the future.

Do you think Billy Gunn should have been present on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments below!

