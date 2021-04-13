Twitter is mightily impressed with Konosuke Takeshita's AEW Dark: Elevation debut

Japanese star Konosuke Takeshita debuted for AEW at the company's first-ever house show, AEW: The House Always Wins, on April 9th 2021.
Teaming with AEW Champion Kenny Omega, AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, and Michael Nakazawa, Takeshita squared off against Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero M) and the Sydal Brothers, impressing many with his skills.
Takeshita is well-known for his work in DDT Pro-Wrestling, where became the youngest KO-D Openweight Championship (equivalent to the world championship), in the promotion's history.
On this week's AEW Dark: Elevation, Konosuke Takeshita wrestled Danny Limelight. The match won high praise from fans, who were in awe of the Japanese star's in-ring skills and craft. Though Limelight put up a fantastic performance in his own right, Takeshita was the star of the bout.
The Twitterverse quickly began putting out their reactions to Takeshita's debut, with many clamoring for AEW to sign him to a contract. Many have also declared the match between Takeshita and Limelight to be the best in the show's short history. Here are just a few reactions:
Konosuke Takeshita and AEW Champion Kenny Omega will team up next week on AEW Dark: Elevation
After this week's AEW Dark: Elevation culminated, the promotion announced that AEW Champion Kenny Omega, Takeshita, and Michael Nakazawa will team up to take on the Sydal Brothers and Danny Limelight on next week's Dark Elevation.
While fans are excited about Omega and Takeshita teaming up again after the house show, some have also expressed their desire to see the two square off in singles competition on AEW Dynamite or Elevation.
What do you think about Konosuke Takeshita's AEW debut? Do you want to see him collide against AEW Champion Kenny Omega in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.