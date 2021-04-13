Twitter is mightily impressed with Konosuke Takeshita's AEW Dark: Elevation debut

Japanese star Konosuke Takeshita debuted for AEW at the company's first-ever house show, AEW: The House Always Wins, on April 9th 2021.

Teaming with AEW Champion Kenny Omega, AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, and Michael Nakazawa, Takeshita squared off against Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero M) and the Sydal Brothers, impressing many with his skills.

Takeshita is well-known for his work in DDT Pro-Wrestling, where became the youngest KO-D Openweight Championship (equivalent to the world championship), in the promotion's history.

On this week's AEW Dark: Elevation, Konosuke Takeshita wrestled Danny Limelight. The match won high praise from fans, who were in awe of the Japanese star's in-ring skills and craft. Though Limelight put up a fantastic performance in his own right, Takeshita was the star of the bout.

The Twitterverse quickly began putting out their reactions to Takeshita's debut, with many clamoring for AEW to sign him to a contract. Many have also declared the match between Takeshita and Limelight to be the best in the show's short history. Here are just a few reactions:

@TonyKhan @AEW

PLEASE SIGN KONOSUKE TAKESHITA RIGHT NOW!!!!!



HOLY CRAP!! THIS GUY'S A SUPERSTAR IN THE MAKING AND I TRULY BELIEVE THAT HE CAN BE A TOP STAR AND AEW WORLD CHAMPION!! YOU CAN'T MISS OUT ON THE OPPORTUNITY!!



PLEASE SIGN HIM IMMEDIATELY!!@Takesoup #AEWDarkElevation — Jacob - Rainbow Warrior on YouTube (@Rainbowarior17) April 13, 2021

Danny limelight vs Takeshita was easily the best elevation match to date and one of the top 4 matches on dark history #AEWDarkElevation — KANEKI (@mannyboy3298) April 13, 2021

If you are a person who doesn't regularly watch AEW Dark Elevation. Go out of your way to check out Konosuke Takeshita vs Danny Limelight. Great match! #AEWDarkElevation — Jeff Provenzano (@Raidajeff) April 12, 2021

I’m not the first to say this but it’s just incredible that Konosuke Takeshita is being put over by Tony Schiavone and Big Show. — Parker Klyn (@parkerjklyn) April 13, 2021

Never thought I'd hear Paul Wight rave about Konosuke Takeshita. Guy looked like a million bucks. — Captain Lou (@CaptainLouJapan) April 12, 2021

Konosuke Takeshita, who holds the unique distinction of nearly winning the Rookie of the Year award while still in high school, appeared on tonight's AEW house show in Jacksonville. — B Mack (@MILANO_MOBBBB) April 10, 2021

Konosuke Takeshita's debut was very impressive. I like his style, I like his moves. Of course, sharing the ring with Danny Limelight made this even greater as a match. Both killed it.#AEWDarkElevation — Souppy (@_Souppy_) April 13, 2021

Konosuke Takeshita and AEW Champion Kenny Omega will team up next week on AEW Dark: Elevation

After this week's AEW Dark: Elevation culminated, the promotion announced that AEW Champion Kenny Omega, Takeshita, and Michael Nakazawa will team up to take on the Sydal Brothers and Danny Limelight on next week's Dark Elevation.

While fans are excited about Omega and Takeshita teaming up again after the house show, some have also expressed their desire to see the two square off in singles competition on AEW Dynamite or Elevation.

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Danny Limelight was a fun maiden voyage for Take on Elevation. He's teaming with Kenny Omega next week so I hope AEW put them one-on-one before he goes back to DDT. A spotlight Elevation main event, something like that. — Andy H. Murray (@andyhmurray) April 13, 2021

Kenny trying to scout Konosuke Takeshita. I need these guys in a match on Dynamite this month. #AEWDarkElevation pic.twitter.com/hDFZKTIOtZ — Rivensloth (@Rivenblade2) April 13, 2021

What do you think about Konosuke Takeshita's AEW debut? Do you want to see him collide against AEW Champion Kenny Omega in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.