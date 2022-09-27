"It's time for Triple H to focus on his talents" - Wrestling world erupts with mixed reactions to top AEW star angrily shutting down rumors of WWE return

AEW star Malakai Black has taken the wrestling world by storm after taking to social media to explain his status regarding All Elite Wrestling, WWE, and his mental health.
Reports started making the rounds following the All Out pay-per-view that Black was seemingly done with AEW, and that he had requested his release from the company.
However, the Dutchman took to Instagram live on September 26th to address all of the rumors regarding his mental health, his apparent release, and whether or not he will be joining WWE.
Now the wrestling world has reacted to the news on Twitter with a variety of opinions on Black's status, with some angry he isn't going back to WWE, some happy that he's okay, and some trying to stay impartial.
Black rounded off his statement by stating that he would eventually be back in All Elite Wrestling, however, at the time of writing, there is no official timeframe on his return.
Malakai Black isn't the only member of the House of Black that is stepping away from AEW
If there is one thing that has plagued the House of Black in recent months, it's a case of bad timing, as not only is Malakai Black stepping away from All Elite Wrestling but Buddy Matthews is as well.
Matthews announced on an independent show shortly after the "Grand Slam" edition of Rampage that he would be stepping away from the limelight for a period of time.
This announcement led many to believe that Matthews was done with All Elite Wrestling, leaving Brody King and Julia Hart as the only members of the House of Black. However, Buddy did tweet that the news of his AEW departure wasn't true.
