"It's time for Triple H to focus on his talents" - Wrestling world erupts with mixed reactions to top AEW star angrily shutting down rumors of WWE return

AEW star Malakai Black has taken the wrestling world by storm after taking to social media to explain his status regarding All Elite Wrestling, WWE, and his mental health.

Reports started making the rounds following the All Out pay-per-view that Black was seemingly done with AEW, and that he had requested his release from the company.

However, the Dutchman took to Instagram live on September 26th to address all of the rumors regarding his mental health, his apparent release, and whether or not he will be joining WWE.

Matthew | Pro Wrestling Enjoyer @BRAlNBUSTAH Malakai Black just went live on Instagram and debunked all rumors. Confirmed he just taking time off and will in fact be back with AEW. Malakai Black just went live on Instagram and debunked all rumors. Confirmed he just taking time off and will in fact be back with AEW. https://t.co/mYlzXLYcxm

Now the wrestling world has reacted to the news on Twitter with a variety of opinions on Black's status, with some angry he isn't going back to WWE, some happy that he's okay, and some trying to stay impartial.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral Malakai Black announced on his IG he will NOT be returning to WWE after his sabbatical is done.



He made it clear he was not released by AEW. Just given time to recover. Most importantly, when he is ready to come back, he will return to AEW.



The House of Black will return. Malakai Black announced on his IG he will NOT be returning to WWE after his sabbatical is done. He made it clear he was not released by AEW. Just given time to recover. Most importantly, when he is ready to come back, he will return to AEW. The House of Black will return. https://t.co/XVDUepMD2X

Jake Nuggin @nuggin @SeanRossSapp Well... That destroys a lot of theories of Malakai Black returning to WWE. @SeanRossSapp Well... That destroys a lot of theories of Malakai Black returning to WWE.

Wrestling Scenarios @harisrinivas_ws

#AEW #WWE #WhiteRabbit Malakai Black will return to AEW. He is not released from AEW. Good for him. So I guess he's not the White Rabbit. That narrows down our choices. Malakai Black will return to AEW. He is not released from AEW. Good for him. So I guess he's not the White Rabbit. That narrows down our choices.#AEW #WWE #WhiteRabbit

Ronnie Jones ✌🏾 @GoTimeR2J I feel for Malakai Black. All he wants to do is spend time with Zelina and rest his mind and body and all every blogger and some fans wanna talk about is AEW vs WWE and he wants to return to WWE. Just let the man live, guys. I feel for Malakai Black. All he wants to do is spend time with Zelina and rest his mind and body and all every blogger and some fans wanna talk about is AEW vs WWE and he wants to return to WWE. Just let the man live, guys. 😔

Matt Rentner @MattyIce6491 @Hotshotrollins4 @WrestlePurists @malakaiblxck I feel the same way but for him in AEW. But if he he'd be happier in WWE then I'd want him there. @Hotshotrollins4 @WrestlePurists @malakaiblxck I feel the same way but for him in AEW. But if he he'd be happier in WWE then I'd want him there.

HH2 @HH281362731

Hunter need to focus on guys like Mustafa Ali Cedric Alexander Dominik Dijacković and Cameron Grimes they are all talented individuals @WrestlePurists It's time for Triple H to focus on his talents TK will not let anyone leave until their contract runHunter need to focus on guys like Mustafa Ali Cedric Alexander Dominik Dijacković and Cameron Grimes they are all talented individuals @WrestlePurists It's time for Triple H to focus on his talents TK will not let anyone leave until their contract run Hunter need to focus on guys like Mustafa Ali Cedric Alexander Dominik Dijacković and Cameron Grimes they are all talented individuals

low sodium hamhausen @AbbeyLyne @JustAlyxCentral No matter what he wants to do or where he wants to go, I wish him health and happiness. @JustAlyxCentral No matter what he wants to do or where he wants to go, I wish him health and happiness.

Black rounded off his statement by stating that he would eventually be back in All Elite Wrestling, however, at the time of writing, there is no official timeframe on his return.

Malakai Black isn't the only member of the House of Black that is stepping away from AEW

If there is one thing that has plagued the House of Black in recent months, it's a case of bad timing, as not only is Malakai Black stepping away from All Elite Wrestling but Buddy Matthews is as well.

Matthews announced on an independent show shortly after the "Grand Slam" edition of Rampage that he would be stepping away from the limelight for a period of time.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral Buddy Matthews announced he, just like Malakai Black, will also be taking time off from AEW. He cut a promo almost identical to the one Black cut at an indie event.



"I need to recalibrate. I need to figure out some things. This isn't goodbye, this is see you later." Buddy Matthews announced he, just like Malakai Black, will also be taking time off from AEW. He cut a promo almost identical to the one Black cut at an indie event."I need to recalibrate. I need to figure out some things. This isn't goodbye, this is see you later." https://t.co/VGuB6lwT9B

This announcement led many to believe that Matthews was done with All Elite Wrestling, leaving Brody King and Julia Hart as the only members of the House of Black. However, Buddy did tweet that the news of his AEW departure wasn't true.

Do you think we will see Black or Matthews back in wrestling before the end of the year? Let us know in the comments section down below!

