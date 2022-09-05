Create

 "Charlotte Flair of AEW" - Twitter flares up as Jade Cargill extends her winning streak to 37-0 at AEW All Out

Jade Cargill is still unbeaten in AEW
Jade Cargill is still unbeaten in AEW
Saunak Nag
Saunak Nag
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Sep 05, 2022 08:20 AM IST

Fans took to Twitter to have their say as TBS Champion Jade Cargill defeated Athena to retain her title.

Cargill went into her title defense against Athena with a perfect 36-0 win record in AEW. She made a special entrance, cos-playing as She-Hulk. The match kicked off with Athena trying to gain momentum but was pulled out of the ring by the Baddies. She taught Leyla a lesson outside the ring and looked determined to win her first title match in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

This...is perfection.#JadeCargill #AndStill#AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWAllOut #AllOut https://t.co/culKkf9EfV

The match continued with the two stars blocking shots and escaping nearfalls. In the dying stages of the bout, Athena hit the champion with a stunner but Cargill survived.

She rolled up the campion for a nearfall again and went for the Springboard Cross Body. Cargill caught her mid-air with the Pump Kick to extend her winning record to 37-0.

The match was relatively short as it ended with Cargill planting Athena in the middle of the ring, garnering a lot of reactions from fans.

One fan questioned the booking of the TBS title:

@AEW @Jade_Cargill @BleacherReport @FiteTV @ppv_com This is a great way to bury the tbs title. The only way it'll get more boring is when she's 38-0

Another fan wants Cargill to be AEW's version of Goldberg!

@AEW @Jade_Cargill @BleacherReport @FiteTV @ppv_com QUEEN! she should go 173 like goldberg

There was support for Athena too for her energetic performance.

@AEW @Jade_Cargill @BleacherReport @FiteTV @ppv_com Good match wrong winner. Athena looked great and the Crowd were really behind her. Why not let her have her moment?

Fans feel AEW are trying to make their own Charlotte Flair.

@AEW @BleacherReport @FiteTV @ppv_com They’re really pushing Jade to be the Charlotte Flair of AEW with the TBS Championship… 😒

One fan was wondering if it was a squash match.

@AEW @BleacherReport @FiteTV @ppv_com Was this a squash match?😂was over in a few minutes

One fan believed Cargill had the look of a champion and could do with a bit of training.

@AEW @Jade_Cargill @BleacherReport @FiteTV @ppv_com That match was sloppy as hell. Jade may have the look but she doesn't have the talent yet.

Another fan speculated that the rivalry would culminate at Grand Slam.

@TraeRiesgraf @AEW @BleacherReport @FiteTV @ppv_com Don’t worry I think they’re saving it for Grand Slam

With Jade Cargill extending her streak at the pay-per-view, it remains to be seen who succeeds in stopping the dominant run.

Who do you think will be her next opponent? Sound off in the comments section below!

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

Edited by Debottam Saha

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...