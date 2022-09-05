 "Charlotte Flair of AEW" - Twitter flares up as Jade Cargill extends her winning streak to 37-0 at AEW All Out

Fans took to Twitter to have their say as TBS Champion Jade Cargill defeated Athena to retain her title.

Cargill went into her title defense against Athena with a perfect 36-0 win record in AEW. She made a special entrance, cos-playing as She-Hulk. The match kicked off with Athena trying to gain momentum but was pulled out of the ring by the Baddies. She taught Leyla a lesson outside the ring and looked determined to win her first title match in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The match continued with the two stars blocking shots and escaping nearfalls. In the dying stages of the bout, Athena hit the champion with a stunner but Cargill survived.

She rolled up the campion for a nearfall again and went for the Springboard Cross Body. Cargill caught her mid-air with the Pump Kick to extend her winning record to 37-0.

The match was relatively short as it ended with Cargill planting Athena in the middle of the ring, garnering a lot of reactions from fans.

With Jade Cargill extending her streak at the pay-per-view, it remains to be seen who succeeds in stopping the dominant run.

