"He's here!" - Twitter reacts to Keith Lee's AEW debut on Dynamite 

Keith Lee made his AEW debut on Dynamite.
Max Everett
ANALYST
Modified Feb 10, 2022 08:49 AM IST
Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee has arrived in AEW. The Limitless One made his entrance to much fanfare when it was confirmed that he was the new signing Tony Khan had promised.

He stood opposite Isiah Kassidy of Private Party and the A-HFO. Lee defeated the latter, stamping his ticket in the Face of the Revolution ladder match at Revolution pay-per-view and earning his first win in the promotion.

The Twitter buzz surrounding his arrival has been monumental, with his newly-wed wife Mia Yim joining fans in expressing their excitement. Fans are delighted to see Keith back in the ring after a tumultuous time in his previous promotion.

Check out some of the reactions below:

HE'S HERE!!!Keith Lee has arrived in AEW!!#AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS https://t.co/hwT2gbOQc0
LIMITLESS Keith Lee #AEWDynamite
Keith Lee looks so happy and I couldn’t be happier for him #AEWDynamite https://t.co/V72muf1Ffz
Keith Lee got married to Mia Yim this past weekend & just debuted on AEW! Good to see good things happen to good people! https://t.co/Xev5KzwQKN
Matt Hardy after seeing Keith Lee destroy Isiah Kassidy:#AEWDynamite https://t.co/fevs9zV4RI
WWE should be forced to watch that Keith Lee debut. THAT’S how that guy can make big money for you. Great stuff. #AEWDynamite
@AEW @RealKeithLee @TBSNetwork Adam Cole right now hearing Keith Lee is all elite https://t.co/Ti4kPhGJWx
Jay White and Keith Lee in back-to-back segments! Believe in AEW yet, losers? #AEWDynamite https://t.co/lGZZk8nzZ7
What a debut by Keith Lee. BASK IN HIS GLORY. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/SkD73xbQIR
That’s my husband 🥰😍#AEWDynamite @RealKeithLee
Just let Keith Lee be Keith Lee. I SWEAR it’s not that hard. #AEWDynamite
It’s astounding to think WWE did everything else in their power to “fix” Keith Lee and all it ever took for him to seem like a huge star was to just let him be himself.
KEITH LEE IS IN AEW!!! LETS GOOOOOOO!!!!! #AEWDynamite https://t.co/iyLY8ZZLqD

Jay White also made his AEW debut on Dynamite

THE SWITCHBLADE JAY WHITE ON #AEWDynamite !!!! https://t.co/zSWfiyHAr9

Keith Lee wasn't the only big-name to make his AEW debut tonight. Former rival of Kenny Omega, IWGP Heavyweight champion and Bullet Club leader Jay White made his debut to attack Roppongi Vice at the behest of Adam Cole.

Although social media approved The Switchblade's arrival, Young Bucks were skeptical due to their history with the latter. Cole used the shared Bullet Club ties to ease the Jackson brothers' concerns.

Keith Lee and Jay White are debuts coming from lands apart. Last year, the former was released from WWE despite only being repackaged as Bearcat, whereas White has conquered NJPW over the last half-decade before making it to North America with IMPACT Wrestling.

The former has established a clear trajectory in only his first appearance, having earned his way into the ladder match at Revolution to determine a TNT title challenger.

On the other hand, the Blade Runner remains an unknown element, seemingly part of Adam Cole's expansion of the Elite faction that has already seen affiliation with Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly, and Britt Baker thus far.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

What was your favorite moment from Dynamite this week? Let us know in the comments below.

A WWE Hall of Famer believes that MJF was the best heel of 2021. More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy
