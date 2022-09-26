"So much wasted potential" - Twitter slams Tony Khan for underutilizing popular faction after another star's potential AEW exit

AEW President Tony Khan has come under fire from fans on Twitter for his handling of House of Black after rumors have circulated regarding Buddy Matthews potentially leaving the company.

Reports started making the rounds following the "Grand Slam" edition of Rampage that Buddy Matthews would be stepping away from AEW for a while, leading many to think that he was leaving the company for good.

If he does leave, he will be the second member of the House of Black to step away from AEW this month after the group's leader Malakai Black officially confirmed that he had asked for his release from the company, citing personal reasons as the main factor in his decision.

The realization that the House of Black could be finished has caused fans on Twitter to question how Tony Khan could mess up a stable that is extremely popular among the AEW fanbase.

DEE @TheDEEsciple I fail to understand how TK fumbled House of Black I fail to understand how TK fumbled House of Black https://t.co/kh1g6BtPEo

Sage @TheSageDoctor I'm an #aew fanboy but even I can admit that tony dropped the ball with the house of black especially these two. So much potential wasted. I'm an #aew fanboy but even I can admit that tony dropped the ball with the house of black especially these two. So much potential wasted. https://t.co/ZkubX2l5hY

Buster Boy @Buster_Boy22 @JDfromNY206 Very obvious that TK signed Buddy just so he could be a third member of the House Of Black and not because he's a great wrestler. I don't blame Buddy for wanting to leave. @JDfromNY206 Very obvious that TK signed Buddy just so he could be a third member of the House Of Black and not because he's a great wrestler. I don't blame Buddy for wanting to leave.

Chris Zuleta (PCBB fan recruiting specialist) @xTeamZuleta24x Once again,seeing the House Of Black fall apart this quick is truly sad,all the momentum they once had,the anticipation of the group coming together,TK really messed this one up Once again,seeing the House Of Black fall apart this quick is truly sad,all the momentum they once had,the anticipation of the group coming together,TK really messed this one up

₵₳ⱠⱠ ₥Ɇ Vł₱ɆⱤ @IronCrusade AEW and TK really dropped the ball on House of Black…. Shoulda made the trios titles many MONTHS ago and have them win it. Took too long- and when they did make the belts, didn’t even give them to the proper team. What a waste of time. AEW and TK really dropped the ball on House of Black…. Shoulda made the trios titles many MONTHS ago and have them win it. Took too long- and when they did make the belts, didn’t even give them to the proper team. What a waste of time.

Never Take An L🤷🏽‍♂️ @Nezzzooo It’s actually crazy to see TK fumble the house of black It’s actually crazy to see TK fumble the house of black

C 👾 @AyooMyG @Nezzzooo Having them be eliminated in the first round of the Trios tournament is a crime @Nezzzooo Having them be eliminated in the first round of the Trios tournament is a crime

JB @JBxIxx @TheDEEsciple TK absolutely failed Malakai. He got off to shut a great start with him giving the Black Mass to Cody and Arn Anderson. First few months were great which including Malakai forming the HOB but after that it just lost all momentum. The fact MB didn't even challenge for.... @TheDEEsciple TK absolutely failed Malakai. He got off to shut a great start with him giving the Black Mass to Cody and Arn Anderson. First few months were great which including Malakai forming the HOB but after that it just lost all momentum. The fact MB didn't even challenge for....

Some fans defended the AEW president, stating that Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews weren't handled any better when they were part of WWE.

Tony Khan signed Brody King and Buddy Matthews in 2022

Despite being very popular among AEW fans, House of Black hasn't actually been a group for very long. In fact, the group only became fully formed at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May 2022, meaning that at the time of writing, the group had only been a full group for four months.

Following Malakai Black's arrival at the "Road Rager" edition of Dynamite in 2021, Brody King was signed to AEW in January 2022, before quickly being joined by Buddy Matthews in February.

Julia Hart completed the group in May, but with half of the stable gone from the company, it's unclear what Tony Khan has in store for the House of Black going forward.

Do you think the House of Black have been misused? Let us know in the comments section down below!

