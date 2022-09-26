"So much wasted potential" - Twitter slams Tony Khan for underutilizing popular faction after another star's potential AEW exit

AEW President Tony Khan has come under fire from fans on Twitter for his handling of House of Black after rumors have circulated regarding Buddy Matthews potentially leaving the company.
Reports started making the rounds following the "Grand Slam" edition of Rampage that Buddy Matthews would be stepping away from AEW for a while, leading many to think that he was leaving the company for good.
If he does leave, he will be the second member of the House of Black to step away from AEW this month after the group's leader Malakai Black officially confirmed that he had asked for his release from the company, citing personal reasons as the main factor in his decision.
The realization that the House of Black could be finished has caused fans on Twitter to question how Tony Khan could mess up a stable that is extremely popular among the AEW fanbase.
Some fans defended the AEW president, stating that Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews weren't handled any better when they were part of WWE.
Tony Khan signed Brody King and Buddy Matthews in 2022
Despite being very popular among AEW fans, House of Black hasn't actually been a group for very long. In fact, the group only became fully formed at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May 2022, meaning that at the time of writing, the group had only been a full group for four months.
Following Malakai Black's arrival at the "Road Rager" edition of Dynamite in 2021, Brody King was signed to AEW in January 2022, before quickly being joined by Buddy Matthews in February.
Julia Hart completed the group in May, but with half of the stable gone from the company, it's unclear what Tony Khan has in store for the House of Black going forward.
