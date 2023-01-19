Create

Twitter speculates CM Punk's AEW return in aftermath of cryptic Dynamite segment

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Jan 19, 2023 05:15 PM IST
CM Punk
The Straight Edge Saviour CM Punk

The self-proclaimed Best in the World CM Punk has once again become one of the hot topics following a cryptic interview segment on AEW Dynamite. Former world champion Hangman Adam Page had a strange promo on tonight's episode that has gotten the wrestling world riled up, hoping for the return of The Straight Edge Savior.

During tonight's episode of Dynamite, Hangman Adam Page had a backstage interview with Renee Paquette. During the conversation, Page mentioned that he needed to fix some broken bridges.

#HangmanAdamPage is ready to mend some fences that have needed mending for a long time... but with who? 🤔Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! https://t.co/gzWo4I3OF1

The wrestling world believed that he would fix his issues with CM Punk, considering the two bumped heads after the former AEW World Champion claimed that Punk was the reason for Colt Cabana's move to ROH. It is also to be noted that Hangman Adam Page was one of the names that the former WWE Champion dragged down during the post-All Out media scrum.

@AEW Please bring back Punk.
@AEW https://t.co/r9iQs4DKvG
@AEW Finally!!! https://t.co/9uMqWZCYjS
@AEW Punk-anon going wild in these comments
@AEW https://t.co/CUjl7ETZfe
@AEW CM PUNK

Fans also believed Page could be teasing a reunion with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

@AEW https://t.co/7OOOl1AQqO
@AEW Go on https://t.co/5GQDMLLklM
@AEW https://t.co/feocs5OT2s
@AEW Let's get The Elite Reunited with Hangman and then get Takeshita to join them 👀
@AEW https://t.co/6BWEqxzydy
@AEW Page, Bucks, Kenny, Takeshita… omg we are COOKING

Some people speculated that he could be the one to bring back CM Punk, and then they could take on The Elite. If not, he could join Kenny and The Young Bucks to take on a returning Punk.

@AEW These two vs The Elite https://t.co/pB6UnQulUe
@AEW The Elite (w/ Hangman) vs FTR, CM Punk and ???

Jon Moxley was seemingly injured following his match against Hangman Adam Page on AEW Dynamite last week

Last week on Dynamite, Hangman Adam Page wrestled in his first match since October 18, 2022. He wrestled Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. The bout abruptly ended as Page was concussed following a clothesline from Moxley.

The two finally had their rematch last week. Hangman got his retribution as he won the contest with The Buckshot Lariat. Jon Moxley seemingly was knocked out and, when he woke up, was unaware of what had happened. The doctors were checking up on him to close the segment.

youtube-cover

During the interview segment on last night's episode of Dynamite, Renee Paquette mentioned that Moxley is doing much better than last week.

Who do you think is the one that Page wants to mend the fences with? Let us know in the comments section below.

Do NOT try this at home. These banned wrestling moves can cause real life damage.

Quick Links

Edited by Jayakrishna Dasappan
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...