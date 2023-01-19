Twitter speculates CM Punk's AEW return in aftermath of cryptic Dynamite segment

The self-proclaimed Best in the World CM Punk has once again become one of the hot topics following a cryptic interview segment on AEW Dynamite. Former world champion Hangman Adam Page had a strange promo on tonight's episode that has gotten the wrestling world riled up, hoping for the return of The Straight Edge Savior.

During tonight's episode of Dynamite, Hangman Adam Page had a backstage interview with Renee Paquette. During the conversation, Page mentioned that he needed to fix some broken bridges.

The wrestling world believed that he would fix his issues with CM Punk, considering the two bumped heads after the former AEW World Champion claimed that Punk was the reason for Colt Cabana's move to ROH. It is also to be noted that Hangman Adam Page was one of the names that the former WWE Champion dragged down during the post-All Out media scrum.

Fans also believed Page could be teasing a reunion with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Some people speculated that he could be the one to bring back CM Punk, and then they could take on The Elite. If not, he could join Kenny and The Young Bucks to take on a returning Punk.

Jon Moxley was seemingly injured following his match against Hangman Adam Page on AEW Dynamite last week

Last week on Dynamite, Hangman Adam Page wrestled in his first match since October 18, 2022. He wrestled Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. The bout abruptly ended as Page was concussed following a clothesline from Moxley.

The two finally had their rematch last week. Hangman got his retribution as he won the contest with The Buckshot Lariat. Jon Moxley seemingly was knocked out and, when he woke up, was unaware of what had happened. The doctors were checking up on him to close the segment.

During the interview segment on last night's episode of Dynamite, Renee Paquette mentioned that Moxley is doing much better than last week.

