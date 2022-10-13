"Don't think I can ever trust Punk again" - Twitterverse wants CM Punk and The Elite to return on AEW Dynamite to counter Triple H's signing spree in WWE

Fans have been discussing the potential returns of CM Punk and The Elite to AEW on social media.

At AEW All Out in September, all four captured titles, with The Elite being crowned the inaugural Trios Tag Champs to kick off the event and Punk winning the world title in the main event. However, the new world champion proceeded to the media scrum to discuss his legitimate issues with the trio, Hangman Page and Colt Cabana.

His rant is said to have sparked a confrontation and subsequent altercation, which saw The Elite and CM Punk suspended and stripped of their titles. Jon Moxley was crowned the new world champion and Death Triangle have since won the Trios titles, with the former champs yet to make their returns.

AEW's primary competitor WWE has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity following the appointment of Triple H as Chief Content Officer. One of the major changes has been the recruitment of top former stars such as Dakota Kai, Braun Strowman and, most recently, Bray Wyatt.

But what could All Elite Wrestling do to counter The Game's signing spree? Fans have been playing with the idea of Tony Khan bringing his suspended stars back as soon as tonight's Dynamite, for which there have been numerous varied takes.

Macho Beard™ @Machobeard4life



The issues have been resolved.



What is your reaction? If Tony Khan said CM Punk and the Elite are back on this Wednesdays #AEWDynamite The issues have been resolved.What is your reaction? If Tony Khan said CM Punk and the Elite are back on this Wednesdays #AEWDynamite The issues have been resolved. What is your reaction?

The user below suggested that Punk may well have had his last involvement with the promotion, as it will be hard to let bygones be after his All Out antics.

Nick YNWA 🎃🦇🏳️‍🌈👻🇺🇦🦇🎃 @StandrdNick @Machobeard4life I don't think I can ever trust Punk again. Even if he's made nice, the damage is done, don't need that level of toxicity in the locker room. @Machobeard4life I don't think I can ever trust Punk again. Even if he's made nice, the damage is done, don't need that level of toxicity in the locker room.

Joe @Joe64584885 @Machobeard4life Punk needs to leave I don’t care if he behaves. It’s embarrassing watching him wrestle. He gets carried. Not even Flair look this bad at that age. @Machobeard4life Punk needs to leave I don’t care if he behaves. It’s embarrassing watching him wrestle. He gets carried. Not even Flair look this bad at that age.

LalaBx_86 @LlanelNewman @Machobeard4life I would happy. It’s a win for all pro wrestling fans. @Machobeard4life I would happy. It’s a win for all pro wrestling fans.

Scott H @scottie_rasslin @Machobeard4life If that's the case, if it's squashed and everyone's still employed, I think the shows are gonna get way way better @Machobeard4life If that's the case, if it's squashed and everyone's still employed, I think the shows are gonna get way way better

louie lapuma @LouieLaPuma @Machobeard4life Happy obviously, why wouldn't anyone be happy about the best case scenario lol @Machobeard4life Happy obviously, why wouldn't anyone be happy about the best case scenario lol

VEER HAS CAME! @VeerIsComing @Machobeard4life $20 says TK puts the belt back on Punk in the next 3 months @Machobeard4life $20 says TK puts the belt back on Punk in the next 3 months

Francis Meister @FrancisMeister2 @Machobeard4life I just want no more backstage incidents getting out. It distracts from the product really. @Machobeard4life I just want no more backstage incidents getting out. It distracts from the product really.

Dusty @daddyassclaimed



I don't need weekly Punk promos that take up 10-15 mins because he needs to get on his soapbox and hear the crowd sing his song/chant his name. @Machobeard4life Excited for the Elite to come back, annoyed that Punk is coming back.I don't need weekly Punk promos that take up 10-15 mins because he needs to get on his soapbox and hear the crowd sing his song/chant his name. @Machobeard4life Excited for the Elite to come back, annoyed that Punk is coming back. I don't need weekly Punk promos that take up 10-15 mins because he needs to get on his soapbox and hear the crowd sing his song/chant his name.

Johnny Hernandez @JohnnyOmega1023 @Machobeard4life I’d be happy. There is a dream match there and on top of that, it is good for business. @Machobeard4life I’d be happy. There is a dream match there and on top of that, it is good for business.

Jay @VtJett @Machobeard4life Cool. Go sell some tickets, get over, and make some money. Business as usual. @Machobeard4life Cool. Go sell some tickets, get over, and make some money. Business as usual.

Todd Matthy @ToddCMatthy @Machobeard4life Start prepping the biggest, most over the top real angle you will ever have. @Machobeard4life Start prepping the biggest, most over the top real angle you will ever have.

Rinkus @RunkusMunkus @Machobeard4life I'd he interested in the reaction to Punk. People online say they are done with him and ruined all the love the had for him, but that's also just people online saying that. Live crowds are different. @Machobeard4life I'd he interested in the reaction to Punk. People online say they are done with him and ruined all the love the had for him, but that's also just people online saying that. Live crowds are different.

There are two leading schools of thought among fans, depending on who you ask. A sizeable amount of fans have reserved feelings about a Punk return. However, there are a considerable number of fans who feel as though the show could benefit from a very real feud between the parties.

Jon Moxley is set to defend the AEW World title when Dynamite goes head-to-head with NXT next week

From the former champion potentially making his return to the current champion set to defend his world title next week on AEW Dynamite.

Usually airing on a Wednesday, the All Elite flagship show will go head-to-head with NXT once more as it airs on Tuesday next week. It will be the first time that the shows share the same timeslot since the period known by fans as the 'Wednesday Night Wars'.

Jon Moxley is set to defend his world title during the show, standing against another former titleholder in the form of Hangman Page. Page earned his opportunity when he won the Golden Ticket Battle Royale, although MJF will watch eagerly with his Poker Chip contract in-hand.

