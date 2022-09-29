"He has a Brock Lesnar schedule in his contract" - Twitterverse reacts to popular AEW star's absurdly long time away from in-ring action on Dynamite

Fans have been discussing the absence of AEW star Miro during weekly programming.

The Bulgarian Brute was last seen wrestling for the promotion at AEW All Out, teaming alongside Sting and Darby Allin against the House of Black. However, as far as weekly TV goes, he has been inactive since before Forbidden Door.

He last competed ahead of the NJPW x AEW crossover event, defeating Ethan Page in a qualifier for the All-Atlantic Championship tournament. Going beyond that, he has only worked four contests since November last year, having only made his return on the 1st of June against Johnny Elite.

His lack of weekly action has been a talking point among fans on Twitter. The topic of discussion came about when the user below highlighted the AEW star's TV absence.

EliteRockers© @EliteClubSOB The last time Miro wrestled on AEW Dynamite was 3 months ago. The last time Miro wrestled on AEW Dynamite was 3 months ago. https://t.co/aCqcrv3V0d

There were some comedic takes on the matter, with some like the user below likening the Redeemer to Brock Lesnar. Lesnar notoriously works a lighter schedule than his colleagues.

There were also some attempts to explain his disappearance. The general consensus of fans was that they would like to see the Bulgarian better utilized.

R.J. Jones @JamesLarson47 @EliteClubSOB Dude, Miro has been doing other things outside of wrestling. Chill out. @EliteClubSOB Dude, Miro has been doing other things outside of wrestling. Chill out.

wolfgang @johdevu @EliteClubSOB he is AEWs Lesnar chill on my show please @EliteClubSOB he is AEWs Lesnar chill on my show please

KENNEDY!!!!! @PinnacleEnder @EliteClubSOB TK really dropping the ball with Miro @EliteClubSOB TK really dropping the ball with Miro

DailyBloodline @DailyBloodline @EliteClubSOB To us he will always be Rusev. @EliteClubSOB To us he will always be Rusev.

As a former WWE star, Miro's All Elite career will always draw comparisons to his former life from fans on either divide. He captured the United States title three times during his tenure as Rusev and enjoyed a highly-acclaimed TNT Championship reign in All Elite Wrestling.

Miro's status with AEW has been the center of speculation

There will always be fans of either promotion who want to see the best talent ply their trade in their favorite destination. However, there has been grave speculation surrounding Miro as of late regarding where his loyalties lie.

With Triple H assuming control of WWE, there have been reports that the new regime reached out to a series of stars contracted to their rival promotion. One of those names speculated as being reached out to was the Bulgarian Brute, considering his lack of All Elite action and status as a former WWE star.

There has yet to be any confirmation as to whether that was the case. It was, however, reported earlier this week that he has not asked for his release.

