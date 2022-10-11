"On Tony's [Khan] birthday too" - Twitterverse takes brutal digs at the AEW President after Kenny Omega's former stablemates appear in WWE

Wrestling fans went off on Tony Khan once again after Kenny Omega's former Elite stablemates Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows made their WWE returns.

Initially leaving WWE in 2020, Anderson and Gallows appeared on AEW while holding the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships. They were a big part of The Undisputed Elite faction with the likes of Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Adam Cole.

However, after AEW and IMPACT Wrestling's working relationship concluded, The Good Brothers never returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Instead, they shifted their focus towards NJPW and returned to Japan before their resurgence in WWE.

Taking to Twitter, fans trolled the AEW President by mentioning that Anderson currently holds New Japan Pro-Wrestling's NEVER Openweight Championship. AEW is still in a working relationship with NJPW. The two promotions co-hosted the first-ever joint Forbidden Door pay-per-view earlier this year.

Check out the Twitter reactions as fans trolled Tony Khan after this week's RAW:

Anderson won the NEVER Openweight Championship by defeating his former Bullet Club stablemate Tama Tonga at Dominion 6.12. He has successfully defended the title once against Hiroshi Tanahashi and is scheduled to put the belt on the line against another former Bullet Club member, Hikuleo.

Kenny Omega's history with The Good Brothers and the Bullet Club

Karl Anderson introduced Kenny Omega to the Bullet Club as the latter joined the group as a junior heavyweight. He reunited with The Good Brothers in 2021 AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash Night 1, as Anderson and Doc Gallows saved The Elite member from Jon Moxley.

The trio has also teamed up on numerous occasions over at IMPACT Wrestling. They were previously confronted by Bullet Club leader Jay White, who eventually recruited Anderson and Gallows to his faction, bringing them back in the process.

In doing so, White also booted Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa out of the group and established his dominance in the faction. The current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion also noted that the Bullet Club was going to take over all of professional wrestling and the faction's roots now extend to promotions including WWE, AEW, IMPACT, and NJPW.

Do you think Bullet Club can make an appearance in WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

