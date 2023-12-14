Two AEW debuts announced for Rampage

One of the wrestling's greatest families will be making their way to AEW. It was made official during a backstage segment earlier tonight on Dynamite. These were the Von Erichs.

If the name Von Erich sounds familiar, they are what the recent movie Iron Claw, starring Zac Efron, focuses on. This would be a true story about one of the pro wrestling dynasties that came to be.

Tonight on Dynamite, The Von Erichs appeared in a backstage interview segment with Renee Paquette as they were asked about their time in AEW. They were briefly interrupted by Orange Cassidy, who mentioned that he needed two tag team partners for his match on Rampage.

He then proposed having Ross and Marshall Von Erich tag with him, much to the dismay of Danhausen and Trent Beretta. But after realizing that they were in Texas, they chose to allow it.

Now that this has been made official, The Von Erichs will make their debut this Friday for Rampage in front of their hometown. Although their opponent hasn't been revealed, they have one of the promotion's top stars in Orange Cassidy.

