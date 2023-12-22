Two more AEW stars could follow their close friend Cody Rhodes and eventually leave for WWE, suggests legend (Exclusive)

A wrestling legend has suggested that two of AEW's top stars could one day end up in WWE due to their deep relationships with Cody Rhodes.

The stars in question are former AEW Tag Team Champions and EVPs of the company The Young Bucks, who, at the time of writing, are taking some time away from wrestling following their recent loss to The Golden Jets at Full Gear Pay-Per-View.

As members of The Elite, Cody, and The Young Bucks helped form All Elite Wrestling and make it into what it is today. However, the relationship between them became strained when they all became Executive Vice-Presidents.

Speaking on the latest edition of "The Wrestling Time Machine" with Mac Davis and Teddy Long, Bill Apter speculated that The Young Bucks could end up in WWE one day after some recent comments made by Cody after Survivor Series.

“Keep in mind that Cody Rhodes had his guys there—The Young Bucks and Cody [were] very close. At the press conference after Survivor Series, Nick Hausman from Haus of Wrestling asked the question to Cody about [CM] Punk being back there in that big company that ‘you and your boys started’ and he acknowledged that it was he and his boys which were The Young Bucks were part of that. The Young Bucks right now are allegedly going to try and reorganize the company, but I don’t know what’s even going to happen with them even though they are part-owners of the company, if they’re going to make their escape eventually and wind up in ‘Cody Rhodes-ville.’” [From 05:31 to 06:19]

The Young Bucks won't be joining Cody Rhodes or WWE anytime soon

While the thought of The Young Bucks in WWE seems alien to some people, many people didn't think Cody would ever leave the company he helped create. However, that won't be happening with Matt and Nick Jackson anytime soon.

It was announced in August 2023 that The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, and Kenny Omega had all signed brand new deals with AEW, keeping them with the company they helped form for at least four more years.

Despite some speculation, The Bucks and Omega kept their titles as EVPs, and given the fact that the three men have taken more of a backseat in recent months, perhaps The Elite will focus more on their backstage roles going forward.

