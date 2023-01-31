Two current AEW stars were backstage for Cody Rhodes' WWE WrestleMania 38 return as well – Reports 

AEW star QT Marshall was reportedly Cody Rhodes' entourage at WrestleMania 38, upon his return to the company.

The American Nightmare was recently accompanied by AEW star Ricky Starks, who was spotted by many backstage at the Royal Rumble PLE. Twitter users were sent into a frenzy after a photo of Starks' backstage appearance in WWE went viral.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Apparently, Ricky Starks was backstage at the Royal Rumble supporting his good friend Cody Rhodes. Apparently, Ricky Starks was backstage at the Royal Rumble supporting his good friend Cody Rhodes. https://t.co/58jkU9ebEw

According to a report from Fightful Select, Starks wasn't the only AEW star who was present at a WWE show. Marshall and Rhodes have always been close to each other and have trained at The Nightmare Factory.

"There was some internet surprise to AEW Ricky Starks being in attendance at the Royal Rumble with Cody Rhodes as a photo popped up online. The two are extremely close. Ricky Starks and QT Marshall were actually with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas when Rhodes made his WWE return as well." (H/T: Pro WrestleNews)

The American Nightmare won the Rumble after entering the match at number 30.

Jim Ross recently discussed Cody Rhodes' Royal Rumble win

AEW commentator Jim Ross recently spoke about Cody winning the Royal Rumble. He claimed that Rhodes winning the Rumble wasn't a big surprise.

However, JR believes that The American Nightmare was the right guy to win this year's Men's Rumble Match. Jim Ross said:

“So it was an interesting event. Certainly [I’ll] congratulate Cody Rhodes for winning it. It’s not a huge surprise, but does that matter? He was the right guy for the job... Now he’s gonna be able to help the company build their way to WrestleMania in a few weeks. So I thought it was a good show. I thought there were some moments in there.”

Rhodes will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Their match was made official on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW after the Royal Rumble winner challenged for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Tribal Chief successfully retained his title at the Royal Rumble against Kevin Owens.

