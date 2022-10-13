[Spoiler]: Two former WWE Superstars make surprising debuts at recent AEW taping; Billy Gunn's sons compete in tag team competition 

During the recent Dark: Elevation tapings in Canada, former WWE Superstars The Bollywood Boyz shocked the All Elite audience as they made their surprise AEW debut.

The upcoming October 17 edition of Dark: Elevation was taped before AEW Dynamite went live, with Harv and Gurv Sihra appearing in the show's final match against The Gunn Club.

The Bollywood Boyz are best known for their time in WWE as Samir and Sunil Singh, who spent over five years with the company before being released in 2021. They have since returned to the independent circuit and have now found themselves in AEW.

The upcoming taping of AEW Dark: Elevation featured a variety of stars from up and down the roster, including the likes of Athena, Jay Lethal, and Serena Deeb.

The crowd also welcomed Frankie Kazarian back to the company, who had recently been on a short but sweet excursion to IMPACT Wrestling, where he is now their reigning X-Division Champion, having defeated Mike Bailey at their Bound for Glory event on October 7.

A former WWE superstar made his return to AEW on Dynamite

Given the fact that it was AEW's first trip to Canada, they were always going to make it special. With this in mind, the Toronto fans welcomed back an Ontario native in the form of former WWE Superstar Shawn Spears.

Spears hadn't been seen since May 2022, when he was defeated by Wardlow in a steel cage match, with the "Perfect 10" being busy preparing to be a father for the first time with his wife and fellow former WWE superstar Cassie Lee.

Spears will also get his first taste of the action this week on Rampage when he teams up with his former stablemates in The Pinnacle and FTR as they take on Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona of The Embassy in a trios match.

