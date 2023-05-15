Two more former WWE Superstars officially added to AEW roster

It seems as if two former WWE Superstars have been made official members of the AEW roster, as they have been added to the company's roster page on their official website.

Some members of Tony Khan's roster don't get the famous "All Elite" graphic as they aren't signed to full-time deals. Instead, they are signed to "tiered" deals where they are paid by appearance.

In the past few days, the likes of Diamante, Zack Clayton, Kiera Hogan, and Harley Cameron were all added to the roster page, as were former WWE Superstars Marina Shafir and Big Bill.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Recent additions to the official AEW roster page.



I reckon many of the Zero Tier deals were upgraded to Full-time contracts. Recent additions to the official AEW roster page.I reckon many of the Zero Tier deals were upgraded to Full-time contracts. https://t.co/Quk4djRXV3

Shafir has wrestled nearly 50 matches in All Elite Wrestling since her debut in December 2021, and has even challenged for the TBS Championship on two occasions. Big Bill was brought in by MJF during his feud with Wardlow, but only started appearing regularly from August 2022 onwards.

Bill and Shafir join the likes of Roderick Strong and Nigel McGuinness as other former WWE Superstars who have made the jump to All Elite Wrestling in 2023 so far.

The AEW roster could be getting split up in the near future

With the constant rumor of AEW getting another two-hour TV show, it's led many to believe that more people in All Elite Wrestling will be getting more opportunities.

That could very well be the case as it has also been rumored that the company will enforce a "soft brand-split" when "Collision" debuts on June 17.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



- @FightfulSelect There isn’t expected to be a hard brand split associated with AEW Collision, but there are plans to have a fresh roster approach with some significant names. There isn’t expected to be a hard brand split associated with AEW Collision, but there are plans to have a fresh roster approach with some significant names.- @FightfulSelect https://t.co/FG9eHvbSjq

The idea of the brand split is to not only try and give more TV time to people who haven't gotten the big moment in the sun yet, but also to keep certain performers who don't see eye-to-eye away from each other, for example The Elite and CM Punk.

Are you looking forward to AEW Collision? Let us know in the comments section down below!

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes