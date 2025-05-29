Two major stars potentially injured after brutal match on AEW Dynamite; receive medical attention

Two AEW stars could be injured after tonight's match on Dynamite. The post-Double or Nothing show has been nothing but fantastic so far. The pay-per-view was highly athletic and brutal, and reports about stars being banged up following the event surfaced. It seems like Anna Jay and Harley Cameron will join the list of injured stars.

Megan Bayne is one of the most dominant women in the locker room. While the Megasus had some setbacks, she continued to dominate. She and Penelope Ford have been feuding with Anna and Harley for the last few weeks. At Double or Nothing's Buy-In, the latter duo picked up a shocking victory.

On tonight's Dynamite, Megan and Penelope fought Jay and Cameron in a no-disqualification bout. The match was more violent than many expected. Both stars were busted open during the contest. In the end, the Greek Goddess managed to pin Cameron in the middle of the ring.

Doctors immediately surrounded the defeated stars, and it seemed like Anna Jay and Harley Cameron both had suffered broken noses. AEW is yet to confirm these speculations.

It will be interesting to see what the future will be for the two potentially injured stars.

