Two new members possibly added to Blackpool Combat Club at AEW Double or Nothing

In a shocking turn of events, the Blackpool Combat Club at AEW Double or Nothing possibly welcomed two new members, Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita. Takeshita made a significant impact in the main event of the show.

The clash between The Elite and The BCC created an atmosphere of anarchy in the arena in Las Vegas, captivating the audience.

The Elite, comprised of Nick and Matt Jackson, Kenny Omega, and Hangman Adam Page, clashed with the formidable Blackpool Combat Club. The BCC team consisted of Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, and Wheeler Yuta. The match showcased an unparalleled level of violence, pushing the boundaries of what fans thought possible.

As the tension escalated, Don Callis former associate of Kenny Omega, hastily entered the ring, seemingly to face the consequences of his actions. However, a twist awaited the spectators as a masked assailant attacked Omega instead.

The identity of the attacker was unveiled as Konosuke Takeshita, who proceeded to incapacitate Omega. This opportune moment allowed Wheeler Yuta to secure a victory for The BCC with a seatbelt pin on the former AEW world champion.

The Blackpool Combat Club's victory at AEW Double or Nothing was accompanied by the surprise inclusion of Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita. This unexpected addition has fans buzzing with excitement, as The BCC demonstrates their strength and unity.

