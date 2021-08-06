Two popular AEW stars are eyeing Miro's TNT Championship

Two popular AEW stars, Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin, recently revealed that they want to chase Miro's TNT Championship down the road.

Both Guevara and Allin are among the rising talents of AEW. The Spanish God is currently a member of The Inner Circle and was given an incredible platform, under the guidance of Chris Jericho, to showcase his potential in the ring. Meanwhile, Darby Allin has been thriving alongside one of the greatest WCW superstars of all time, Sting.

Tony Khan views Guevara and Allin as possible frontrunners to carry his promotion over to the next decade.

Along with Tay Conti, both of them were recently part of the 'AEW Wrestling Stars' panel at Terrificon 2021. During the session, a fan asked Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara to reveal if they're ever going to challenge for any title.

In response, Allin stated that he would like to get back to the TNT title picture. He did not seem too concerned about the AEW World Championship.

"I would like to just go back to the TNT Championship. I'm not really focused on the Heavyweight Championship because that don't mean anything to me," said Darby Allin.

Meanwhile, Guevara also revealed that he wants to face Miro and "beat the sh*t" out of him.

"And I know that's his plan, but it's also my plan. I'm going to beat the sh*t out of Miro," said Sammy Guevara.

Darby Allin has not had his TNT Championship rematch since losing the belt to Miro a few months ago.

Sammy Guevara has been part of The Inner Circle faction for a long time, and fans are now expecting him to challenge for one of the top titles moving forward.

Miro recently defended his AEW TNT Championship

During the homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite this week, Miro successfully defended his TNT Championship against Lee Johnson. This was his fifth title defense, having already defeated Lance Archer, Brian Pillman Jr., Dante Martin, and Evil Uno.

As an unstoppable beast, Miro hasn't faced many stars that could be presented as a formidable threat to his title reign.

Given that neither Guevara nor Allin are involved in any major feud, one of them could step up to challenge Miro in the weeks to come.

