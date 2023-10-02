Two released WWE Superstars debut at AEW WrestleDream 2023

Former WWE Superstar Shane Haste (fka Shane Thorne) and Mikey Nicholls (fka Nick Miller) have just made their AEW debuts along with their current faction NJPW's TMDK (The Mighty Don't Kneel) to challenge The Acclaimed.

NJPW World TV Champion Zach Sabre Jr. who will take on Bryan Danielson later tonight, is also a member of this faction.

Haste and Nicholls were known for their time in NXT as TM61, the Australian duo. The two would go on to reach the Dusty Rhodes Cup final back in 2016 but would fall short. The tag team would disband in 2019 after Nicholls' release from WWE.

Shane Thorne would go on to have a singles run in NXT, and eventually make it to the WWE main roster. He was last known as a member of the Retribution faction before his eventual release.

The pair would reunite in NJPW, both joining the TMDK faction, and they would continue tagging alongside one another during their time with the Japanese promotion.

Despite their efforts, however, Haste, Nicholls, and the rest of TMDK fell short in their match tonight as they aimed to claim the AEW World Trios Championship titles from The Acclaimed.

