Two title defenses, coffin match, and more announced for next week's AEW Dynamite

AEW made an emphatic return to the road this week with the Road Rager edition of Dynamite in Miami, Florida. Those who witnessed the show live in attendance remained energetic throughout the night. The episode became special when Tommy End, fka Aleister Black, stunned the wrestling world by making a shocking appearance.

It would be fair to say that the Road Ranger edition will set the bar for future AEW Dynamite events. With the Fyter Fest show fast approaching, fans will be in for a treat next week as well.

Next Wednesday, Christian Cage and Matt Hardy will finally set their beef as they get to face each other in a singles match.

Fans will also get to see a coffin match between Ethan Page and Darby Allin. Both men sat down for an interview with Jim Ross this week, and as predicted, they humiliated each other in a war of words. The segment has enhanced the hype for their upcoming bout.

AEW star Jon Moxley will be returning to the ring for the first time since this year's Double or Nothing event, as he defends his IWGP U.S. Championship against Karl Anderson.

Brian Cage will also put his FTW Championship on the line against the returning Ricky Starks.

A singles match featuring Penelope Ford and Yuka Sakazaki is set to take place as well.

And last but not least, AEW's Hangman Page will address his recent altercation with Kenny Omega. More matches are likely to be confirmed as we inch closer towards the first night of Fyter Fest.

What went down during this week's main event of AEW Dynamite?

The pain was intense but the Bucks continue to prove why they are the best tag team in #AEW by defeating Penta and Eddie Kingston tonight!#AEWDynamite is available on https://t.co/zvOOm4JoWK in select Intl markets from #FITE pic.twitter.com/k0Ulv2pNBF — FITE (@FiteTV) July 8, 2021

In the main event of the Road Rager episode, The Young Bucks successfully defended their AEW Tag Team Championships against Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo.

The bout featured a street fight stipulation, which benefitted the champions as The Good Brothers and Brandon Cutler caused chaos by attacking the challengers. The self-proclaimed Elite Hunter, Frankie Kazarian, did appear to even the odds, but the numbers game caught up to him as well.

That said, The Young Bucks have once again proved why they're the best tag team in the world at the moment. With Matt and Nick Jackson's current momentum, it looks unlikely that there's any duo who can beat them.

