"Unacceptable," "attempted murder" - AEW fans panic after talent nearly set on fire live on Dynamite

Panic spread among the AEW fanbase after witnessing events that went down on this week's Dynamite. This happened when a star had a close shave after nearly getting set on fire on television.

During the March 5, 2025, edition of Dynamite, MJF called out his rival, Hangman Adam Page, for a fight on the streets of Sacramento. When Page arrived, a chase ensued to the ringside area, where Page took down a person posing as MJF.

This led to the real MJF then sneaking up on Page from behind and attacking The Cowboy in the middle of the ring. The Salt of the Earth was seemingly taken over by madness as he poured gasoline on Adam Page and almost set him on fire before security intervened and escorted MJF from the premises.

However, his actions spread panic among the fans and attracted a lot of negative reactions from them online. While most fans called it unacceptable, some accused him of attempted murder and berated him for his actions.

"Sir, that was attempted murder..." a user tweeted.

"Okay, I’ve been a fan of @AEW, since the beginning… and I always will be, but even I don’t know what the hell @The_MJF was thinking?! @TonyKhan, I love @AEW, but MJF went way too far! Trying to set #HangmanAdamPage on fire! That’s unacceptable!" another user commented.

"He's a heartless psychopath," a user posted.

"HE ATTEMPTED MURDER. SEND HIM TO JAIL!!! DON'T LET HIM OUT!!!" another user tweeted.

On the other hand, one fan made a humourous reference to WWE Hall of Famer Kane, who was synonymous with fire, while another fan called it a classic scene of the former extreme promotion, ECW.

"He tried to turn him into Kaneman Adam page," noted a fan.

The intensity of their upcoming match at Revolution has now reached a whole new level after Dynamite, with their bout promising to be a brutal in-ring showdown between MJF and Adam Page.

