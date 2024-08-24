Underutilized AEW star shares a creepy vignette just a day before All In; new gimmick teased?

A certain AEW star recently teased something big coming soon. After months of having a lackluster booking, it seems that a new gimmick of sorts may be in the works. This would be Lance Archer.

When he arrived at the Jacksonville-based company, The Murderhawk Monster was booked as one of the most dangerous men on the roster. He got a chance to feud with Cody Rhodes which pushed him to the limits. However, Archer has yet to achieve anything major during his time with the Tony Khan-led promotion, as he has not held championship gold yet.

On X/Twitter, Lance Archer posted a new video featuring himself. This was a dark type of vignette, as it showed him with a bloodied-up sledgehammer, hinting at a more unhinged and dangerous version of himself. This comes just a day before the AEW All In 2024 Pay-Per-View.

"#FearTheMurderHawk," Lance Archer shared.

Fans would be interested in finding out what the future has in store for the 47-year-old star.

Lance Archer made his return to AEW Dynamite after 3 months and immediately suffered a loss

More than three weeks ago, Lance Archer made his return to AEW Dynamite to face someone whom he was all too familiar with, Will Ospreay.

Both Ospreay and Archer have shared the ring on multiple occasions during their time in New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW). This was their first time competing in AEW.

For a few weeks now, The Murderhawk Monster has been more unhinged as he has been wreaking havoc backstage on several occasions in hopes of looking for greater competition. He has also easily disposed of the local competitors thrown at him.

However, despite all this, Will Ospreay was able to get the win, which was an immediate upset for Archer.

The disappointments he has gone through in the last few months may be the trigger point for Lance to bring out a more dangerous version of himself. It remains to be seen where he will debut this fresh version, and whether this will now help him have a decent run.

