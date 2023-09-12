Underutilized AEW star threatens to "BURN the place down"

An AEW star who has only just returned to action in the past few months is already prepared to take the company down, according to their recent tweet.

The star in question is former ROH Women's Champion Mercedes Martinez, who returned to All Elite Wrestling back on the June 9th edition of Rampage but has since found a home on AEW Collision.

While performing on Collision, she has formed a partnership with fellow roster member Diamante, with the two ladies having a record of one win and zero losses in their two-on-two journey.

But it looks as if their journey is just getting started, with Mercedes Martinez taking to Twitter to let the world know that both she and Diamante are willing to burn All Elite Wrestling to the ground in order to get what they want.

"Rugged, no nonsense, rough around the edges. We're gonna BURN the place down so there's nothing left standing except for the ashes that we RISE out of. We won't be denied any opportunities anymore. We are TAKING them! STAY TUNED. We are just getting started," tweeted @RealMMartinez.

AEW Dynamite has another loaded lineup this week on TBS!

Following the runaway success of both All In and All Out, AEW seems to look forward to the third-annual Grand Slam event taking place next week. Also, this week's edition of Dynamite has a lot of huge matches signed.

Jon Moxley will look to make his third successful defense of the AEW International Championship when he takes on Big Bill, while Bill's close friend Brian Cage will take on Hangman Page for the third time in their All Elite Wrestling careers.

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Hikaru Shida, Nyla Rose, and Toni Storm are all former AEW Women's Champions, but this week on Dynamite, they will be competing for the right to face the current champion Saraya, with that title match taking place next week at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Speaking of Arthur Ashe Stadium, MJF will find out who he will be facing in New York when the Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament comes to a close. Roderick Strong and Samoa Joe meet each other in the final, with both men having their own separate issues with Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

